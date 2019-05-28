Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters

An investigation by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has reportedly found that addresses provided by DHFL subsidiaries and its associated companies did not exist.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters
Representative image
Loading...
Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares dropped as much as 7% in intraday trade after media reports said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued lookout notice against promoters in connection with investigation into allegations of creating shell companies.

An investigation by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has reportedly found that addresses provided by DHFL subsidiaries and its associated companies did not exist.

However, DHFL denied receiving any communication from the government with reference to lookout notice.

News portal Cobra Post had in January reported that DHFL promoters through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore. The report alleged that the scam has been pulled off mainly by sanctioning and disbursing astronomical amounts in secured and unsecured loans to dubious shell or pass-through companies related to DHFL's primary stakeholders Kapil Wadhawan, Aruna Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

Last week, the corporate affairs ministry had asked home affairs ministry to issue lookout notice against DHFL promoters to prevent them from leaving India till the investigation is completed, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

A senior government official had also told CNBC-TV18 on Sunday that the corporate affairs ministry is understood to have suggested over 20 names against whom look-out circulars (LOCs) might be issued. The report added that the move follows government’s decision to tighten noose around companies, promoters and directors involved in serious fraud and irregular transactions.

Earlier this week, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were deplaned from a Dubai-bound flight. The couple was denied permission to travel abroad by the immigration authority at Mumbai airport in light of the current crisis at the now-grounded Jet Airways.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,749.73 +66.44 ( +0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,928.75 +4.00 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,323.75 1.00
ICICI Lombard 1,154.90 3.36
Infosys 728.10 2.82
HDFC 2,147.85 -0.81
Zee Entertain 381.80 5.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 148.80 2.09
Yes Bank 152.60 4.06
Reliance 1,325.95 1.16
Zee Entertain 382.00 5.80
Interglobe Avi 1,659.10 -0.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 381.80 5.76
Yes Bank 152.80 4.09
Infosys 728.10 2.82
Coal India 250.70 2.70
Vedanta 169.55 1.83
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 152.60 4.06
Coal India 250.70 2.72
Infosys 726.65 2.47
Power Grid Corp 190.60 1.90
Vedanta 169.10 1.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 269.00 -3.77
Hero Motocorp 2,743.10 -2.77
Grasim 910.95 -2.60
Bajaj Auto 2,988.00 -2.57
UltraTechCement 4,758.15 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,750.05 -2.55
Bajaj Auto 2,992.70 -2.35
Bharti Airtel 345.00 -1.43
Larsen 1,573.65 -1.19
Bajaj Finance 3,412.35 -1.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram