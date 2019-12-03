Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

DHFL Shares Fall Nearly 5 Percent After NCLT Admits RBI's Petition

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted the Reserve Bank's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against mortgage player DHFL, making it the first financial services firm to be resolved through the bankruptcy code.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DHFL Shares Fall Nearly 5 Percent After NCLT Admits RBI's Petition
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).

New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation on Tuesday fell nearly 5 per cent to hit lower circuit after NCLT admitted the RBI's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against the mortgage firm.

Shares of the troubled firm fell 4.82 per cent to trade at Rs 18.75 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock fell 4.81 per cent to Rs 18.80.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted the Reserve Bank's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against mortgage player DHFL, making it the first financial services firm to be resolved through the bankruptcy code.

The move came in after the Reserve Bank last Friday referred DHFL to the NCLT Mumbai to resolve the debt crisis at the third largest pure-play mortgage player, which owes close to Rs 1 lakh crore to the system, mostly to banks and retail investors of its debt instruments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,976.35 -71.85 ( -0.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 61.05 -4.68
Indiabulls Hsg 292.25 -3.91
SBI 334.70 -1.12
Reliance 1,578.20 -0.52
TCS 2,039.90 0.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
CG Consumer 247.65 -1.61
TCS 2,040.00 0.94
Yes Bank 61.00 -4.76
Indiabulls Hsg 292.20 -3.91
Jindal Steel 145.10 -8.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,235.30 2.41
TCS 2,039.90 0.93
Titan Company 1,164.25 0.91
Hero Motocorp 2,424.75 0.74
Infosys 695.75 0.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,235.50 2.38
TCS 2,041.05 0.99
Hero Motocorp 2,422.80 0.71
Infosys 696.05 0.45
Kotak Mahindra 1,637.00 0.24
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 245.55 -7.51
Yes Bank 61.05 -4.68
Tata Steel 403.75 -4.06
Adani Ports 363.15 -3.86
JSW Steel 258.70 -3.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 61.00 -4.76
Tata Steel 403.60 -4.09
TML-D 67.20 -3.86
Vedanta 140.40 -2.94
Bharti Airtel 451.00 -1.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram