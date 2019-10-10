Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

DHFL Shares Hit Lower Circuit as Edelweiss Moves Bombay High Court for Recovery of Dues

DHFL shares hit lower circuit as well as 52-week low on both the stock exchanges and settled on the same. DHFL has been severely impacted by the NBFC crisis which unfolded late last year following the IL&FS bankruptcy.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DHFL Shares Hit Lower Circuit as Edelweiss Moves Bombay High Court for Recovery of Dues
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).

New Delhi: Shares of DHFL continued with its downtrend as it tumbled nearly 10 per cent and hit its lower circuit limit on Thursday after Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd approached the Bombay High Court for recovery of dues from the troubled firm.

The stock nosedived 9.98 per cent to close at Rs 23.45 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange, the scrip tanked 9.96 per cent to settle at Rs 23.50. The shares hit lower circuit as well as 52-week low on both the stock exchanges and settled on the same.

Shares of DHFL have been on a decline since October 4, and have lost as much as 24.96 per cent since then. In a clarification to the exchanges on Thursday, Edelweiss Financial Services said its subsidiary Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court for recovery of principal and interest dues from DHFL.

"Our subsidiary, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, (which has various schemes of mutual funds) has approached the Mumbai high court for recovery of principal and interest dues from DHFL, in line with action taken by other peers in the industry," Edelweiss Financial Services said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, leading depository CDSL freezed shareholding of the promoters of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL due to delay in announcement of the company's financial earnings, sources had said earlier.

DHFL, which has been severely impacted by the NBFC crisis which unfolded late last year following the IL&FS bankruptcy, has defaulted on multiple commitments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,234.55 -78.75 ( -0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Indiabulls Hsg 195.35 -18.54
SBI 254.15 -2.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 195.00 -18.85
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
Grasim 696.60 3.91
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.18
HUL 1,968.75 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.20
HUL 1,979.50 1.65
Sun Pharma 386.15 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.32
GAIL 127.35 -3.60
Tata Motors 116.80 -3.39
Vedanta 141.15 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
Tata Motors 116.90 -3.27
Vedanta 141.35 -3.02
ICICI Bank 423.70 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram