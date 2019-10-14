DHFL Shares Lock in Upper Circuit on Reports of Deal with Oaktree Capital
At 11:19 am, shares of debt-laden DHFL were trading 5% higher at Rs 22.20 apiece. The stock has lost over 92% of its value in the last one year.
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).
Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares were locked in upper circuit on Monday, i.e. 14 October, after a media report said that the company has signed a non-binding term sheet with Oaktree Capital to sell its entire Rs 35,000-crore wholesale book.
“DHFL has signed a non-binding term sheet with Oaktree Capital for Rs 35,000 crore of its wholesale book,” an Economic Times report quoted a source close to the development as saying. “It is for lenders led by SBI (State Bank of India) to move ahead with the sale.” The agreement is valid until February, the report added.
At 11:19 am, shares of debt-laden DHFL were trading 5% higher at Rs 22.20 apiece. Notably, the stock has lost over 92% of its value in the last one year.
DHFL, India’s fourth-largest housing finance company, has a total debt of Rs 1 lakh crore, of which Rs 40,000 crore is owed to banks alone. Lenders are currently working on the debt resolution proposal submitted by DHFL management on 29 September. Under the proposal, the DHFL management suggests converting part of banks’ debt into 51% equity, which will result in the stake of the promoter Wadhawan family getting halved to 20%.
DHFL’s project loans amount to Rs 35,078 crore, which are now being sold to Oaktree, while those on account of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) stand at Rs 11,967 crore, according to the report.
The committee of creditors will now meet on 13-15 November to vote on the debt resolution plan. DHFL is expecting lenders to move quickly on the plan so that the company gets fresh credit as soon as possible.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|714.75
|123.36
|Infosys
|787.40
|-3.36
|Yes Bank
|40.75
|2.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|205.80
|-1.95
|Tata Motors
|128.40
|5.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|714.90
|123.41
|Indiabulls Hsg
|205.75
|-2.00
|Yes Bank
|40.80
|3.03
|Godrej Consumer
|692.00
|0.13
|WABCO India
|6,136.05
|0.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|128.50
|5.94
|ONGC
|134.35
|4.15
|Yes Bank
|40.75
|2.90
|Bharti Airtel
|394.40
|3.00
|JSW Steel
|223.75
|2.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|128.50
|5.89
|ONGC
|134.40
|4.11
|Yes Bank
|40.80
|3.03
|Bharti Airtel
|394.50
|3.10
|Sun Pharma
|397.00
|2.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|787.75
|-3.32
|Bajaj Finance
|3,921.35
|-1.30
|Power Grid Corp
|199.80
|-0.60
|Hero Motocorp
|2,583.70
|-0.54
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,136.00
|-0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|788.30
|-3.36
|Bajaj Finance
|3,919.00
|-1.43
|Power Grid Corp
|199.75
|-0.62
|Hero Motocorp
|2,582.55
|-0.55
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 14 Written Update: Salman Khan Eliminates Koena Mitra on Weekend Ka Vaar
- Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fire TV Stick Now at Rs 2,599, Fire Stick 4K at Rs 3,999
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury