Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

DHFL Stock Zooms to Hit Upper Circuit as Over Two Dozens Entities Including Adani, Piramal Interested in Takeover

The stock zoomed 4.97 per cent to Rs 10.34 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock rose 4.59 per cent to Rs 10.25 a unit.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DHFL Stock Zooms to Hit Upper Circuit as Over Two Dozens Entities Including Adani, Piramal Interested in Takeover
File photo of DHFL logo (Image : Reuters).

New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd on Tuesday shot up 5 per cent to hit upper price band after more than two dozen entities put in bids to takeover the debt-laden firm. The stock zoomed 4.97 per cent to Rs 10.34 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock rose 4.59 per cent to Rs 10.25 a unit. Its shares hit the upper price band on both the stock exchanges.

Adani Group, KKR, Bain Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Piramal Enterprises are among the more than two dozen entities that have put in bids for crippled DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, according to two sources.

The sources told PTI that out of the interested entities, at least 14 are keen to take over the whole operations of the mortgage lender.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Chemicals 744.00 -1.10
Bharti Airtel 540.00 -4.42
Muthoot Finance 871.30 -0.29
Tata Steel 424.80 -2.76
Vodafone Idea 2.98 -12.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 795.10 0.72
Tech Mahindra 836.50 0.41
TCS 2,204.05 0.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 160.40 -5.14
IndusInd Bank 1,115.70 -4.86
Bharti Airtel 539.90 -4.44
ONGC 96.80 -3.15
NTPC 107.25 -2.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram