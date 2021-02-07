Dialog Semiconductor Confirms Talks With Renesas On Possible Cash Offer

BERLIN: Dialog Semiconductor Plc confirmed on Sunday that it was in advanced discussions with Renesas Electronics Corporation about a possible all cash offer of 67.50 euros per Dialog share.

“A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate,” Dialog said in a statement. “There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made.”

Dialog added that Renesas is required by regulation to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the company by 5 pm London time on March 7, or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

Renesas could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

