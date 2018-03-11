GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Digital-only Media Consumers to Reach 4 mn-mark by 2020: Report

Tactical digital consumers -- who consume both paid television (cable and DTH) and have at least one OTT subscription (like Netflix, Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video) or are driven by sachet pricing of content -- would provide high volume-lower value subscription base to content distributors.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Digital-only Media Consumers to Reach 4 mn-mark by 2020: Report
Representative Image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Fuelled by increasing smartphone penetration and affordable data pricing in the country, the number of "digital only consumers" of content is set to more than double to 4 million by 2020, a report by Ficci-EY has said.

The report titled 'Reimagining India's M&E sector' estimates that there are around 1-1.5 million "digital only consumers" in India today, who do not normally use traditional media.

"...this customer base (is expected) to grow to around 4 million by 2020 and generate significant digital subscription revenues for the media and entertainment (M&E) sector," it added.

It noted that the proliferation of digital infrastructure will enable shifts in consumption patterns, which will be based not as much on geographic, gender and age criteria but more on the ability to pay.

Tactical digital consumers -- who consume both paid television (cable and DTH) and have at least one OTT subscription (like Netflix, Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video) or are driven by sachet pricing of content -- would provide high volume-lower value subscription base to content distributors.

"This segment could, on the back of digital and micro payment systems being rolled out in the country, reach as high as 20 million households by 2020 (from six million now)," the report said.

By 2020, India is expected to become the second largest online video viewing audience globally, given by the exponential growth of video consumption over digital media.

By 2020, the largest segment of consumers will consume traditional media (either pay or free) and free OTT (over the top) content on the back of falling data charges and growing free Wi-Fi access.

"We expect these consumers to cross 500 million by 2020. Over time, a portion of these consumers could start paying for small bites of content using their UPI and BHIM mobile apps," the report said.

Overall, the M&E industry is poised to touch USD 31 billion by 2020.

"With the fall in broadband pricing triggered by Jio, the gap between the cost of watching an hour of TV on broadband and traditional cable or DTH has significantly reduced," it said.

It also pointed that increasing affordability of smartphones along with availability of data packs providing 1.5 GB per day for around Rs 5, have made it affordable for consumers to watch content on the go.

While currently, it is still more expensive to watch TV using broadband (than traditional routes like cable TV), the fall in broadband price pose a threat to the cable and DTH industry.

"A number of distribution companies are investing in broadband to mitigate this risk, leading to increased ARPUs (average revenue per user) and margins," the report said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,307.14 -44.43 ( -0.13%)

Nifty 50

10,226.85 -15.80 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 606.75 -29.15 -4.58
HDFC 1,818.60 +19.85 +1.10
SBI 253.25 -3.55 -1.38
Reliance 913.10 +1.65 +0.18
Ashok Leyland 147.00 +2.85 +1.98
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Central Bank 76.45 +6.75 +9.68
Federal Bank 93.80 +0.70 +0.75
HG Infra Engg 270.05 +0.05 +0.02
Tata Steel 605.60 -29.60 -4.66
IDBI Bank 70.70 -4.15 -5.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 619.20 +12.00 +1.98
Bajaj Finance 1,654.20 +26.15 +1.61
HDFC 1,818.60 +19.85 +1.10
TCS 3,034.10 +30.15 +1.00
Eicher Motors 27,963.85 +252.00 +0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,818.45 +20.95 +1.17
TCS 3,034.50 +33.00 +1.10
Infosys 1,163.40 +6.70 +0.58
HUL 1,300.60 +7.20 +0.56
Larsen 1,290.15 +6.90 +0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 606.75 -29.15 -4.58
Axis Bank 505.35 -15.20 -2.92
Adani Ports 377.90 -10.05 -2.59
Yes Bank 303.25 -5.30 -1.72
Sun Pharma 506.80 -7.80 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 605.60 -29.60 -4.66
Adani Ports 377.30 -11.30 -2.91
Axis Bank 505.35 -14.80 -2.85
Sun Pharma 506.80 -8.60 -1.67
ICICI Bank 292.70 -4.25 -1.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES