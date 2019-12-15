Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
2-min read

Discoms' Outstanding Dues to Power Gencos Rise 48% to Rs 81,010 Crore in October

Discoms in Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to power gencos, taking a longer duration of up to 913 days to make payments.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Discoms' Outstanding Dues to Power Gencos Rise 48% to Rs 81,010 Crore in October
Representative image.

New Delhi: Power producers' total outstanding dues owed by distribution companies rose around 48 per cent to Rs 81,010 crore in October 2019 over the same month last year, reflecting stress in the sector.

Distribution companies (discoms) owed a total of Rs 54,654 crore to power generation companies in October 2018, according to portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators).

The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms.

In October this year, the total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 67,143 crore as against Rs 39,338 crore in the same month last year.

Power producers give 60 days to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity. After that, outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most cases.

In order to give relief to power generation companies (gencos), the Centre enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1. Under this mechanism, discoms are required to open letters of credit for getting power supply.

According to the latest data on the portal, outstanding dues in October has decreased over the preceding month. In September 2019, total outstanding dues on discoms stood at Rs 82,548 crore.

However, the overdue amount in October has increased over preceding month of September. The total overdue amount was Rs 65,155 crore in September.

The September 2019 figures of dues and overdues have been revised upwards from Rs 69,558 crore and Rs 52,408 crore provisional numbers released last month on the portal.

Discoms in Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to power gencos, taking a longer duration of up to 913 days to make payments, the data showed.

Among major states, Andhra Pradesh tops the list with 913 days to make payments, followed by Rajasthan (912 days), Bihar (912 days), Haryana (910 days), Tamil Nadu (908 days), Madhya Pradesh (897 days) and Telangana (890 days) in that order.

Delhi, a smaller state, takes 939 days to make payments to power gencos. Over-dues of independent power producers amount to over 22.46 per cent of the total overdue of Rs 67,143 crore on discoms.

Among the central public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of Rs 12,271.75 crore on discoms, followed by NLC India at Rs 4,413.94 crore, NHPC at Rs 3,178.42 crore, THDC India at Rs 1,883.54 crore and Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 870.92 crore.

Among private generators, discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 3,201.68 crore to Adani Power, followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd at Rs 2,212.66 crore and GMR at Rs 1,930.16 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,086.70 +114.90 ( +0.96%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.05 6.11
Tata Motors 176.70 1.93
SBI 332.55 3.32
TCS 2,071.25 2.49
Axis Bank 752.00 4.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.30 6.09
Reliance 1,582.45 0.95
Tata Motors 176.65 1.90
SBI 332.70 3.39
Yes Bank 46.65 2.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 752.00 4.14
Vedanta 149.40 3.75
Hindalco 208.25 3.38
SBI 332.55 3.32
Coal India 196.25 3.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 752.00 4.21
Vedanta 149.35 3.75
SBI 332.70 3.39
TML-D 72.80 3.34
Maruti Suzuki 7,221.35 3.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,821.50 -2.90
Bharti Airtel 427.80 -2.47
Zee Entertain 279.70 -1.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,692.75 -1.33
Bajaj Auto 3,232.90 -0.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 427.50 -2.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.95 -1.38
Bajaj Auto 3,233.05 -0.86
Asian Paints 1,744.00 -0.40
HUL 2,005.30 -0.06
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram