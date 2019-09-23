Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Dish TV Planning to Launch Android Set-top Boxes, OTT Platform to Stay Afloat

Dish TV is hoping to upgrade 20 per cent of its customers to online streaming services with the connected devices in the next 18-24 months.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dish TV Planning to Launch Android Set-top Boxes, OTT Platform to Stay Afloat
Representative Image.
Loading...

Kolkata: DTH major Dish TV India is planning to launch android set-top boxes in the next few weeks responding to the changing scenario in entertainment space, a top company official said.

In addition to this, the direct-to-home (DTH) operator is also betting big on its over-the-top (OTT) platform for online streaming and hopes to stay afloat in the upcoming competition which poses a threat to the company to retain its premium segment customers, the official said.

The DTH operator claimed it categorises 30-35 per cent of its 23 million customers as premium as they pay in excess of Rs 400 per month. "We are monitoring new technology developments and are responding to these. In the next few weeks, we are going to introduce connected boxes (android boxes) for the customers who seek new age media entertainment. We also have smart stick at Rs 599," Dish TV India Corporate Head (Marketing) Sukhpreet Singh told PTI.

The company expects to upgrade 20 per cent of its customers to online streaming services with the connected devices in the next 18-24 months, he said. The move to launch the android set top boxes came

after the announcement of all-in-one home entertainment solution by Jio.

Singh, however, did not reveal price of the proposed set-top boxes. He also said the content on its OTT (over-the-top) platform, 'Watcho', will also help the operator to keep the existing customers enthusiastic and also on-boarding of new subscribers in its network, he said.

The term OTT refers to applications and services which are accessible over the internet. "Currently, Watcho is free for six months. But it will attract rentals as we also offer exclusive content," Singh said.

New technologies are being introduced targeting at the premium segment customers but there is immense opportunity in the traditional DTH platform, he said, adding that it is estimated, out of 19.7 crore homes having television sets, around 66 per cent own CRT sets.

The DTH operator claimed in the April-June period of FY'20, it has on-boarded over 2 lakh new subscribers with a target of 8 lakh in the year.

In 2018-19, the net customer accretion was 7 lakh, the company said. According to KPMG's Media and Entertainment Industry report, DTH companies saw a marginal growth in their subscriber base from 62 million homes in FY'18 to 67 million in FY'19.

Singh said its net ARPU (average revenue per user) was at Rs 116 and it remains "flat".

The company also launched special tariff in the festive period to on-board new customers with 40-45 per cent discount over standard price in the Kolkata market.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,138.06 +1,123.44 ( +2.96%)

NIFTY 50

11,598.35 +324.15 ( +2.88%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,256.00 4.70
ICICI Bank 445.10 6.61
Axis Bank 719.40 5.74
HDFC 2,174.70 6.12
Maruti Suzuki 6,927.65 5.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,533.60 8.55
Maruti Suzuki 6,926.95 5.19
ICICI Bank 445.35 6.71
Bajaj Finance 3,969.85 7.13
Yes Bank 56.00 0.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,533.50 8.64
Adani Ports 409.50 7.57
ITC 255.85 7.48
Asian Paints 1,792.95 7.30
IndusInd Bank 1,524.75 7.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,533.95 8.57
ITC 255.90 7.45
Asian Paints 1,793.15 7.22
IndusInd Bank 1,522.15 7.22
Bajaj Finance 3,967.40 7.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 282.30 -6.34
Infosys 765.75 -4.88
Tata Motors 127.75 -4.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,731.95 -3.73
Wipro 237.60 -3.39
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 766.65 -4.78
Tata Motors 127.80 -4.20
Power Grid Corp 190.85 -2.80
NTPC 116.95 -2.46
TCS 2,015.05 -2.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram