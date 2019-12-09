Dish TV, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
State Bank of India (SBI) shares inched up 1% after its subsidiary Nepal SBI Bank posted a net profit of Rs 229.25 crore for 2018-19, registering a growth of 13.29%.
A file photo of an SBI branch in Kolkata. (Reuters)
Indian stocks started the week on a positive note on Monday. At 11:25 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex stood at 40,553.09, up 108 points, or 0.27%, while the Nifty 50 rose 38.80 points, or 0.33%, to 11,960.30.Dish TV, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, IRB Infrastructure and Punjab and Sind Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd shares climbed over 12% after CARE revised its rating of the company’s bank facilities to CARE D from CARE A4+.
Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gained 3.2% after the company increased its production in November by 4.33%.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped 1.5% after its parent firm Bharti Telecom Ltd sought the government’s approval for a Rs 4,900 crore investment from Singapore-based Singtel and other foreign entities.
IRB Infrastructure: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltdshares gained 2.9% after the board approved raising Rs 1,400 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab and Sind Bankshares surged 7.8% after the lender approved raising capital up to Rs 500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Axis Bank: Axis BankLtd shares rose 1% after the lender’s group executive and chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan stepped down to pursue other career opportunities.
Bank of India: Bank of India shares advance 1.4% after the lender approved issuance of 125 crore fresh equity shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP).
