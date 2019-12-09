Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dish TV, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

State Bank of India (SBI) shares inched up 1% after its subsidiary Nepal SBI Bank posted a net profit of Rs 229.25 crore for 2018-19, registering a growth of 13.29%.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Dish TV, SBI, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
A file photo of an SBI branch in Kolkata. (Reuters)

Indian stocks started the week on a positive note on Monday. At 11:25 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex stood at 40,553.09, up 108 points, or 0.27%, while the Nifty 50 rose 38.80 points, or 0.33%, to 11,960.30.Dish TV, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, IRB Infrastructure and Punjab and Sind Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd shares climbed over 12% after CARE revised its rating of the company’s bank facilities to CARE D from CARE A4+.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares inched up 1% after its subsidiary Nepal SBI Bank posted a net profit of Rs 229.25 crore for 2018-19, registering a growth of 13.29%.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gained 3.2% after the company increased its production in November by 4.33%.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped 1.5% after its parent firm Bharti Telecom Ltd sought the government’s approval for a Rs 4,900 crore investment from Singapore-based Singtel and other foreign entities.

IRB Infrastructure: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltdshares gained 2.9% after the board approved raising Rs 1,400 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab and Sind Bankshares surged 7.8% after the lender approved raising capital up to Rs 500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Axis Bank: Axis BankLtd shares rose 1% after the lender’s group executive and chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan stepped down to pursue other career opportunities.

Bank of India: Bank of India shares advance 1.4% after the lender approved issuance of 125 crore fresh equity shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

NIFTY 50

11,938.05 +16.55 ( +0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.60 1.07
SBI 317.15 -0.89
Indiabulls Hsg 258.95 -4.96
Maruti Suzuki 7,000.00 1.65
Reliance 1,573.25 1.18
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 499.90 2.33
HDFC 2,313.60 2.16
Axis Bank 733.20 2.17
Adani Ports 373.45 1.99
JSW Steel 258.65 1.79
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,058.75 -3.05
Cipla 448.45 -1.54
HCL Tech 552.30 -1.43
Zee Entertain 284.10 -1.25
Larsen 1,276.25 -1.13
