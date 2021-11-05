Diwali 2021: Paytm Offers Rs 5,000 Gold Back Rewards Daily on Buying Digital Gold

In a bid to attract more customers ahead of the Diwali festival, Paytm has launched Yeh Diwali, Gold Wali lucky draw offer under which users get the chance of winning Gold back rewards worth up to Rs 5,000 everyday. Users will be eligible for the rewards after they buy digital gold on Paytm for Rs 1,000 or more, the company said on its official website. The offer is applicable till November 5. Users will get a scratch card after making an eligible transaction for buying gold on Paytm.

While there is no limit on the number of purchases a single user can make during this period, users will get a scratch card for only one buying gold each day till November 5.

“Lucky draw winners will get a locked scratch card on eligible Gold Buy transactions which will be available to scratch the next day and will expire in 7 days, if not scratched,” Paytm said, while adding that the Goldback would be credited to the Paytm Gold Locker within 72 hours of scratching the scratch card.

The Goldback which users have received will be visible under the ‘Transactions’ tab when they click on the Gold icon on Paytm app.

Paytm Gold, according to the company, offers 24-karat digital gold which is 99.99 per cent pure and certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Users can even opt for weekly or monthly auto payments for the purchase of gold starting from Re 1. The digital gold can then be converted into coins or bars, and users have the option to get it delivered to their address.

How to buy 24-karat gold on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app, log in and then click on Paytm Gold icon

Step 2: Check the daily gold price, and then enter the desired amount

Step 3: Complete the payment through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, net banking or cards

You will receive the purchased gold in your digital locker instantly.

