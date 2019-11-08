Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

DLF, Indraprastha Gas, BPCL and Wockhardt Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 11:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,509.42, down 143.76 points, or 0.35%, while the Nifty 50 slipped 49 points, or 0.41, to 11,963.15. DLF, Indraprastha Gas, BPCL, Wockhardt and Raymond were among the key stocks in news today.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DLF, Indraprastha Gas, BPCL and Wockhardt Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation.

Indian stock markets were trading lower on Friday, i.e. November 8, after ratings agency Moody’s cut India’s outlook to negative from stable. At 11:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,509.42, down 143.76 points, or 0.35%, while the Nifty 50 slipped 49 points, or 0.41, to 11,963.15. DLF, Indraprastha Gas, BPCL, Wockhardt and Raymond were among the key stocks in news today.

Read on to know more:

DLF: DLF Ltd shares surged 6.8% after Q2 net profit rose 19% to Rs 445.9 crore versus Rs 374.4 crore a year ago. The stock also got a boost from the announcement of its inclusion in the MSCI India Index.

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas Ltd shares climbed 8% after its Q2 standalone net profit jumped 74.5% to Rs 381 crore in the September quarter compared with the previous quarter.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd shares were down 2% even as net profit jumped 58.9% to Rs 1,708 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago.

Raymond: Raymond Ltd shares shot up 15% on the announcement that the company will demerge core lifestyle business and will list it as separate entity.

Wockhardt: Wockhardt Ltd shares lost nearly 6% after Q2 consolidated net loss rose to Rs 94.2 crore versus loss of Rs 31 crore a year ago.

InterGlobe Aviation: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 1.8% after Qatar Airways said that it is interested in investing only in IndiGo, though it is not the right time.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares were trading up 2% ahead of the announcement of the earnings for the second quarter ended September (Q2). Other major companies to announce Q2 results include Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Allahabad Bank, Allcargo Logistics and Tata Power.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,003.45 -8.60 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.65 7.83
ICICI Bank 494.30 3.29
Indiabulls Hsg 253.25 6.25
IndusInd Bank 1,443.60 4.46
Raymond 801.25 18.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.65 7.74
Indiabulls Hsg 253.55 6.24
UltraTechCement 4,179.00 -0.21
Raymond 801.70 19.00
ICICI Bank 494.20 3.24
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 7.75
IndusInd Bank 1,444.00 4.49
ICICI Bank 494.20 3.27
Tata Motors 175.30 2.22
M&M 592.70 2.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 7.67
IndusInd Bank 1,443.75 4.55
ICICI Bank 494.00 3.20
Tata Motors 175.30 2.25
M&M 593.10 2.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 221.45 -3.49
Sun Pharma 429.00 -2.63
UPL 563.15 -2.52
GAIL 129.20 -2.20
HUL 2,095.65 -1.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 429.00 -2.60
HUL 2,095.10 -2.00
ITC 261.70 -1.58
TCS 2,155.25 -1.38
Asian Paints 1,802.70 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram