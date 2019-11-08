DLF, Indraprastha Gas, BPCL and Wockhardt Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading lower on Friday, i.e. November 8, after ratings agency Moody’s cut India’s outlook to negative from stable. At 11:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,509.42, down 143.76 points, or 0.35%, while the Nifty 50 slipped 49 points, or 0.41, to 11,963.15. DLF, Indraprastha Gas, BPCL, Wockhardt and Raymond were among the key stocks in news today.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares surged 6.8% after Q2 net profit rose 19% to Rs 445.9 crore versus Rs 374.4 crore a year ago. The stock also got a boost from the announcement of its inclusion in the MSCI India Index.

Indraprastha Gas: Indraprastha Gas Ltd shares climbed 8% after its Q2 standalone net profit jumped 74.5% to Rs 381 crore in the September quarter compared with the previous quarter.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd shares were down 2% even as net profit jumped 58.9% to Rs 1,708 crore in the September quarter compared with a year ago.

Raymond: Raymond Ltd shares shot up 15% on the announcement that the company will demerge core lifestyle business and will list it as separate entity.

Wockhardt: Wockhardt Ltd shares lost nearly 6% after Q2 consolidated net loss rose to Rs 94.2 crore versus loss of Rs 31 crore a year ago.

InterGlobe Aviation: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rose 1.8% after Qatar Airways said that it is interested in investing only in IndiGo, though it is not the right time.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares were trading up 2% ahead of the announcement of the earnings for the second quarter ended September (Q2). Other major companies to announce Q2 results include Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Allahabad Bank, Allcargo Logistics and Tata Power.

