CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NitishKumar#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Business » DLF Plans To Bid For Delhi's Ambience Mall; Starting Auction Price At $366 Million: Report
1-MIN READ

DLF Plans To Bid For Delhi's Ambience Mall; Starting Auction Price At $366 Million: Report

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2022, 14:48 IST

New Delhi, India

DLF will consider the mall's contractual obligation and occupancy status before deciding on the bid.

DLF will consider the mall's contractual obligation and occupancy status before deciding on the bid.

The Ambience Mall owes a total debt of $149 million to Indiabulls Housing Finance and other creditors

Realty major DLF is evaluating a bid for Delhi’s Ambience Mall, which has a starting auction price of $366 million (about Rs 2,900 crore). The 1.2 million-square-feet mall, located in south Delhi, is up for auction as the Ambience Group, its owner, has not paid a debt of $149 million (about Rs 1,200 crore), according to a Reuters report.

The mall, situated at Vasant Kunj in Delhi, owes the debt to Indiabulls Housing Finance and other creditors. The real estate developer will consider the mall’s contractual obligation and occupancy status before deciding on the bid, said the report, which quoted sources and a public notice.

The public notice said the auction will end on September 5, said the report. It added that two companies have already expressed interest in the mall, quoting an Indiabulls executive involved in the auction process.

According to the report, DLF, Ambience Group director Aman Gehlot and Indiabulls did not immediately respond.

The Ambience Mall in delhi has big brands like Swedish fashion retailer H&M and Japan’s Fast Retailing-owned Uniqlo. Two other premium malls are located around it.

According to Ambience Mall website, Ambience Pvt Ltd is a real estate developer company having focus on premium developments primarily in the National Capital Region with in-house construction and development capabilities. “Ambience Group has an array of ongoing and planned projects at strategic locations in Delhi NCR and Visakhapatnam incorporating a mix of Townships, Residential, Commercial, SEZ, Hospitality and Education.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 09, 2022, 14:14 IST
last updated:August 09, 2022, 14:48 IST