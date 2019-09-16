Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

DLF Sells 9 Acre Land to American Express for Rs 300 Crore in Gurugram

The selling price comes out to be around Rs 32 crore per acre. American Express will develop a large campus on this land parcel, which is located in Sector 74A, known as New Gurgugram.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DLF Sells 9 Acre Land to American Express for Rs 300 Crore in Gurugram
Image for representative purpose only (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi Realty major DLF has sold a 9 acre land parcel in New Gurugram to American Express for about Rs 300 crore in one of the costliest land deals in this area, sources said.

The selling price comes out to be around Rs 32 crore per acre.

American Express will develop a large campus on this land parcel, which is located in Sector 74A, known as New Gurgugram, they added.

When contacted, DLF's MD (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar and DLF group CFO Ashok Tyagi confirmed the development.

"This transaction creates a benchmark of value of the land in the area around Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and NH-8 where the Haryana government has made a lot of effort to develop infrastructure," he added

Khattar said the company would extend all help to the government for the development of New Gurugram as it did for Gurugram.

DLF is already developing a number of projects in this part of the IT city.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,274.20 -110.79 ( -0.30%)

NIFTY 50

11,045.70 -30.20 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,214.10 -0.94
BPCL 387.50 -5.15
Yes Bank 67.95 -0.88
Maruti Suzuki 6,483.60 0.52
HDFC 2,054.00 -1.43
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Biocon 234.65 0.90
Kotak Mahindra 1,485.00 0.10
Cholamandalam 273.10 -0.56
Yes Bank 68.00 -0.87
Reliance 1,213.65 -0.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 131.70 1.90
ONGC 131.00 1.67
Titan Company 1,137.15 1.22
Grasim 726.40 1.23
Dr Reddys Labs 2,761.45 1.09
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 130.95 1.67
HUL 1,821.15 0.91
Sun Pharma 423.50 0.06
Bharti Airtel 345.00 0.66
TCS 2,152.60 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 387.30 -5.20
Asian Paints 1,515.30 -2.13
IOC 127.90 -1.69
Bharti Infratel 250.55 -1.51
HDFC 2,054.00 -1.43
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,515.90 -2.07
HDFC 2,054.50 -1.49
Reliance 1,214.20 -0.93
NTPC 123.00 -0.85
Yes Bank 67.55 -1.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram