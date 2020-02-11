DMart, ITC, Coal India, BHEL, Bombay Dyeing Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks witnessed some recovery on Tuesday after two sessions of losses aided by positive global cues. At 10:49 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 400 points, or 0.98%, to 41,379.66, while the Nifty 50 index was up 121.45 points, or 1.01%, to 12,152.95. DMart, ITC, Coal India, BHEL, Bombay Dyeing, Chalet Hotels and GMR Infra were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

DMart: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, operator of DMart chain of stores in India, dropped 3.7% after the company set the issue price for qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 2,049 per share.

ITC: ITC Ltd shares jumped 3% on reports that the company has hiked prices across various lengths of cigarettes by 10-12%.

Coal India, BHEL: Coal India Ltd shares were down 0.6% while those of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) jumped 2% ahead of the announcement of earnings for the third quarter ended December (Q3). Other major companies to announce results today include Allahabad Bank, BEML, CESC, CRISIL, Cochin Shipyard, DB Realty, GIC Housing Finance, Siemens, Syndicate Bank, etc.

Bombay Dyeing: Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. shares gained 4.6% after Q3 profit came in at Rs 162.4 crore versus loss of Rs 159.3 crore a year ago.

Chalet Hotels: Chalet Hotels Ltd shares climbed 7% after the company’s Q3 profit jumped 126% to Rs 33.4 crore compared with a year ago.

GMR Infra: GMR Infrastructure Ltd shares rose 1.7% after GMR Airports achieved concession commencement date to design, build and operate new airport at Crete, Greece.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares inched down 0.5% after the company announced plans to acquire Simplus, a leading salesforce consulting and platinum partner.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd shares declined 3.4% after net profit fell 38.8% to Rs 675.2 crore in the December quarter versus Rs 1,103.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab and Sind Bank shares were down 2.4% after Q3 net loss stood at Rs 255.5 crore versus profit of Rs 22.3 crore a year ago.

