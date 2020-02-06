DMart, ITI, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, DLF Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock market indices were trading slightly higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) on interest rates. At 11:05 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up 55.14 points, or 0.13%, to 41,197.80, while the Nifty 50 rose 17.75 points, or 0.15%, to 12,106.90. DMart, ITI, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, DLF and Andhra Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

DMart: Shares of DMart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd gained 5% after the company launched Rs 4,098 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) at Rs 2,049 per share.

ITI: Shares of state-run ITI Ltd surged over 12% after the company withdrew follow-on public offer (FPO) due to prevailing market conditions.

Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp: Eicher Motors Ltd shares rose 1.4%, while those of Hero MotoCorp Ltd were up 2% ahead of earnings announcement for the third quarter ended December (Q3) later in the day. Other major companies to announce Q3 results today include Sun Pharma, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, MphasiS, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares declined 3.5% after the company’s net profit rose 23.8% to Rs 413 crore in the December quarter compared with a year ago.

Andhra Bank: Andhra Bank shares spiked over 5% after the lender’s Q3 profit came at Rs 162.8 crore versus loss of Rs 578.6 crore a year ago.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd shares jumped 3% after the company’s consolidated profit before tax for the December quarter grew 317.8% to Rs 440.16 crore.

Cadila Healthcare: Cadila Healthcare Ltd shares gained over 6% even as the company’s Q3 profit fell 26.8% to Rs 373.9 crore compared with a year ago.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd shares fell 1.7% after the company’s Q3 profit dropped 29% to Rs 747.2 crore compared with the previous quarter.

Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Enterprises Ltd shares advanced 3.4% even as the company’s Q3 profit was down 31.6% to Rs 40.9 crore compared with a year ago.

