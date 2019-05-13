Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

DMart Stocks Rise by 2% After Q4 Results Meet Estimates

DMart’s overall revenue and net profit for the March quarter increased by 32% and 21.4%, respectively.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DMart Stocks Rise by 2% After Q4 Results Meet Estimates
Image for representation.
Loading...
Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns the brand DMart, rose as much as 2% during early trade on Monday; soon after the company showed decent growth in its March quarter numbers on Saturday. The DMart stock on BSE traded at Rs 1,263, nearly rising by 1%, during the first half of the day.

Here are some key takeaways from DMart’s Q4 earnings:

— DMart’s net profit rose 21.4% year-on-year to Rs 203 crore for the quarter ended March.
— Revenue jumped 32.1% year-on-year to Rs 5,033 crore during the March quarter.
— Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 377 crore for the quarter, up 27.9% over the year-ago period.
— EBITDA margins contracted by 20 basis points during the March quarter to 7.5% compared with a year earlier. This is the third straight quarter of margin drop for DMart.
— Earnings per share (EPS) for the March quarter stood at Rs 3.25 compared with Rs 2.68 for the year-ago quarter.
— Total revenue for the full fiscal 2019 stood at Rs 19,916 crore, up 32% from Rs 15,009 crore in FY18.
— Net profit was at Rs 936 crore for FY19, as compared with Rs 785 crore in FY18.
— Profit after tax (PAT) margin declined marginally to 4.7% in FY19 compared with 5.2% in FY18.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,448.31 -14.68 ( -0.04%)

NIFTY 50

11,257.95 -20.95 ( -0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 309.90 0.60
Yes Bank 156.35 -4.58
Reliance 1,251.00 -0.01
HDFC 1,979.50 2.47
Tata Steel 483.60 -0.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 156.45 -4.60
Sun Pharma 429.65 -1.91
Reliance 1,249.80 -0.06
SBI 309.10 0.34
PC Jeweller 120.20 -5.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,976.75 2.33
HUL 1,714.00 1.57
Bharti Infratel 265.85 1.37
Tech Mahindra 818.30 1.22
Titan Company 1,147.95 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,975.10 2.28
HUL 1,712.45 1.50
Hero Motocorp 2,530.00 0.83
Bharti Airtel 326.90 0.85
HDFC Bank 2,307.15 0.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 348.05 -6.24
Eicher Motors 19,099.95 -6.16
Yes Bank 156.30 -4.61
Indiabulls Hsg 671.10 -3.86
Larsen 1,323.00 -2.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 156.45 -4.60
Larsen 1,324.70 -2.25
Sun Pharma 429.65 -1.91
NTPC 124.90 -1.77
Tata Motors 183.25 -1.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram