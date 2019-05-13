DMart Stocks Rise by 2% After Q4 Results Meet Estimates

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns the brand DMart, rose as much as 2% during early trade on Monday; soon after the company showed decent growth in its March quarter numbers on Saturday. The DMart stock on BSE traded at Rs 1,263, nearly rising by 1%, during the first half of the day.— DMart’s net profit rose 21.4% year-on-year to Rs 203 crore for the quarter ended March.— Revenue jumped 32.1% year-on-year to Rs 5,033 crore during the March quarter.— Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 377 crore for the quarter, up 27.9% over the year-ago period.— EBITDA margins contracted by 20 basis points during the March quarter to 7.5% compared with a year earlier. This is the third straight quarter of margin drop for DMart.— Earnings per share (EPS) for the March quarter stood at Rs 3.25 compared with Rs 2.68 for the year-ago quarter.— Total revenue for the full fiscal 2019 stood at Rs 19,916 crore, up 32% from Rs 15,009 crore in FY18.— Net profit was at Rs 936 crore for FY19, as compared with Rs 785 crore in FY18.— Profit after tax (PAT) margin declined marginally to 4.7% in FY19 compared with 5.2% in FY18.