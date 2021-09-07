Do you Know Why Jeff Bezos Step down as Amazon CEO? Elon Musk has an Answer

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are two of the world’s richest people who harbour big aspirations for their ventures in the field of space exploration. While Musk’s SpaceX has been a long-time player in the field, Bezos’ Blue Origin that entered the field comparatively later has also gone with an aggressive strategy. The two firms have lately been involved in an intense competition that at times has resulted in public confrontation. Though we will have to accept that it’s generally been Musk who has not even shied away from hitting at Bezos publicly, Bezos’s Blue Origin has filed several lawsuits against SpaceX.

Recently, the two business tycoons came face to face regarding a NASA contract that was secured by Musk’s SpaceX. However, this decision did not quite go down well with Bezos and Blue Origin, who sued NASA. Now, the latest flashpoint in this scheme of things came after Blue Origin approached the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with a complaint regarding SpaceX’s satellite internet deployment plan.

Now, this was a chance for Musk to hit back at his rival company and like always, he did not hold back. Reacting to a Tweet that featured a link to Blue Origin’s complaint, Musk took a dig at the former Amazon boss and suggested that Bezos had stepped down from his role at Amazon to pursue full-time complaint filing against SpaceX

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

Musk’s Tweet evoked hilarious reactions from users and garnered over 96,000 likes.

Earlier, Musk launched an attack on Bezos and suggested that the former Amazon boss was only involved in lobbying for projects.

If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2021

The rivalry and public confrontation between the two dates to 2015 when Bezos had described the launch of Blue Origin’s New Shephard space vehicle as to the ‘rarest of beats’ but Musk had hit at him reminding the fact that SpaceX Grasshopper rocket had done six suborbital flights to space in 2012.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here