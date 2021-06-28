Dodla Diary Lists at 28.5% Premium to IPO Price, KIMS Hospitals Shares Open at Rs 1,009

Dodla Diary and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals), which had recently concluded their initial public offerings, made debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. KIMS shares opened with a 22.29 percent premium to IPO price of Rs 825. The stock got listed at Rs 1,008.90 against issue price of Rs 825 on the BSE. On NSE, the stock price started off at Rs 1,009, up 22.30 per cent from issue price. “Going forward, we expect better operational performance with the break-even stage of four newly acquired hospitals having lesser payback period and are ready to serve customers from day zero. We believe KIMS is relatively valued cheaply at 17.1x FY21 EV/EBITDA in comparison to its peers," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

Dodla Dairy listed at 28.5% premium over issue price.

