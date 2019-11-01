Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Domestic E-tailer ShopClues Acquired by Singapore-Based Firm

Founded in 2011 by Sandeep Aggarwal, ShopClues is popular in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities in India. He stepped down as CEO in 2015 after being charged with insider trading in the US.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Domestic E-tailer ShopClues Acquired by Singapore-Based Firm
Representational Image

New Delhi: Singapore-based Qoo10 Pte Ltd has acquired Gurugram-based e-commerce platform ShopClues in an all-stock deal. The merger was approved by board of directors and major shareholders of both companies, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded in 2011 by Sandeep Aggarwal, ShopClues is popular in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities in India. He stepped down as CEO in 2015 after being charged with insider trading in the US.

With over 60 million lifetime unique customers and more than 7,00,000 merchants, ShopClues has taken local brands to a national platform servicing more than 31,500 pin codes across India.

ShopClues also operates Smartship and Momoe as enterprise services and Ezonow as a social commerce platform.

Established in 2010, Qoo10 with more than 3 million registered users has become Singapore's top e-commerce platform.

Qoo10 is a leading eCommerce platform in South East Asia which services small and medium enterprises (SMEs) via its localised online marketplaces in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong etc, and planned to expand into other Asian countries.

The company raised $82.1 million in 2015 from various investors. "This partnership presents new strategic opportunities for both companies, as it opens up cross border opportunities for consumers and sellers across Asia," the statement read.

ShopClues has built a differentiated position as a value-for-money marketplace with a thriving ecosystem of small merchants.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,869.80 -7.65 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.85 -3.62
SBI 312.90 0.16
IndusInd Bank 1,370.55 4.37
Zee Entertain 285.80 9.67
TCS 2,211.70 -2.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.85 -3.69
Motilal Oswal 692.40 11.85
Bharat Elec 120.45 1.95
Zee Entertain 285.65 9.53
SBI 312.90 0.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 286.00 9.75
Bharti Infratel 199.85 5.35
IndusInd Bank 1,370.55 4.37
Bajaj Finserv 8,410.00 3.39
Grasim 785.10 2.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,370.10 4.47
Bajaj Finance 4,104.65 1.98
Hero Motocorp 2,736.00 1.14
Tata Steel 385.00 1.18
Axis Bank 743.50 1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.85 -3.62
TCS 2,210.50 -2.61
IOC 143.25 -2.42
M&M 593.40 -2.15
Titan Company 1,307.20 -1.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.90 -3.62
TCS 2,211.00 -2.61
M&M 593.10 -2.14
Asian Paints 1,783.65 -1.50
Reliance 1,443.60 -1.41
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram