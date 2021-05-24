Domino's India Data Breach: Mobile Numbers, Locations of 18 Crore Orders Leaked Online

After Air India, country’s most popular pizza delivery chain Domino’s India has witnessed a massive data leak. The details of around 18 crore orders, including the customers’ names, email ids, mobile numbers and locations have been made public.

Rajshekhar Rajaharia, a cyber-security researcher first pointed out the major data breach on social media platform Twitter."Data of 18 crore orders of Domino’s India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc," Rajaharia said.

He further said that the hacker has created a search engine for the database which is being misused by people.

“The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person’s past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy," Rajaharia mentioned in his tweet.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino’s, has admitted to the data breach. However, the company said the that customers’ financial information is safe.

“Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact," the company said in a statement.

“As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident," it further added.

