Donald Trump India Visit: US President Says Indian Tariffs Probably the World's Highest
Ahead of his trip, negotiators from the two countries tried to close differences on tariffs, price controls on medical devices and access to dairy and poultry markets.
US President Donald Trump speaks in New Delhi on Tuesday.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised India for its high tariffs, but held out hopes of a trade deal by the end of the year. Trump, who held talks with Indian leaders during a two-day visit, said the US wanted to be treated fairly and given reciprocal access to its market. "India is probably the highest tariff nation in the world," he said.
Ahead of his trip, negotiators from the two countries tried to close differences on tariffs, price controls on medical devices and access to dairy and poultry markets. "If the deal happens with India it will be at the end of this year and if it doesn't happen then we will do something else," Trump said.
