LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Don’t Expect Banks to Cut Interest Rates Anytime Soon Despite RBI’s Surprise Move

For the government and new Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is keen to boost private investments by lowering rates, this poses a problem.

Reuters

Updated:February 8, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don’t Expect Banks to Cut Interest Rates Anytime Soon Despite RBI’s Surprise Move
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters/Altaf Hussain/Files)
Loading...
Mumbai: Bankers say piles of bad debt and the high cost of deposits mean they are unlikely to reduce interest rates on loans by as much as the central bank cut its key lending rate in a bid to spur growth.

The reluctance of bankers to pass on all of Thursday's surprising 25 basis point rate cut is a potential blow to the government, which hopes lower lending rates will lift growth and job creation ahead of general elections due by May.

Making more credit available more cheaply is vital for the BJP government, which wants to please businesses, farmers and individual borrowers.

Four senior public and private sector bankers told Reuters on Friday that they might only cut lending rates by 5-10 basis points. A move of that size would have a negligible impact in boosting credit, or in reducing refinancing costs.

"If there is a lot of (government) pressure, then I may cut by a notional 5-10 basis points," said the head of a big state-run bank who asked for anonymity due to sensitivity of the subject. "That may have a psychological impact on corporates but will not really help in boosting credit growth or lowering borrowing costs."

For the government and new Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is keen to boost private investments by lowering rates, this poses a problem.

Economic growth has slowed, with private investments slumping and consumption gains muted. Annual industrial output growth in November rose 4.1 percent, down from October's 8.4 percent.

For the banks — often stuck with bad loans and heavy provisioning — any cut in loan rates is unlikely without a corresponding fall in deposit rates, which will require cash conditions to improve significantly, say bankers.

And banks are reluctant to cut deposit rates in the fiscal year's last quarter, as they are keen to shore up their books while not losing hefty deposits.

Banks price their benchmark loan rates, known as the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), mainly based on the cost of deposits.

"MCLR might not come down significantly very soon as any meaningful change will depend on cost of funds," said Parthasarathi Mukherjee, managing director and chief executive officer of private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Unless banking system liquidity rises, he said, "We are not seeing any substantial fall in lending rates across the board any time soon."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,546.48 -424.61 ( -1.15%)

NIFTY 50

10,943.60 -125.80 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 150.70 -17.58
Reliance Infra 118.15 6.78
Indiabulls Hsg 613.90 -5.89
Reliance 1,277.70 -0.98
Rel Capital 129.25 11.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,062.75 -0.82
Puravankara 73.80 7.89
Tata Motors 151.30 -17.28
Reliance 1,277.35 -1.00
Reliance Infra 118.05 6.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 326.05 6.60
Kotak Mahindra 1,299.40 1.16
Bharti Airtel 313.25 0.67
HCL Tech 1,068.45 0.52
UPL 812.20 0.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,295.55 0.95
Bharti Airtel 313.60 0.85
HCL Tech 1,065.90 0.46
HDFC Bank 2,123.15 0.29
Bajaj Finance 2,704.35 0.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 150.70 -17.58
Indiabulls Hsg 613.90 -5.89
Vedanta 154.15 -5.69
Eicher Motors 20,847.40 -4.82
Grasim 717.95 -4.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 151.30 -17.28
Vedanta 154.05 -5.75
Tata Steel 469.55 -3.70
ONGC 143.50 -2.94
NTPC 132.00 -2.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram