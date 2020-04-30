BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Don't Let Telcos Charge Offices, Businesses for Unused Internet during Lockdown: PIL in Delhi HC

File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)

The petitioner contended that telephone operators and ISPs ought not to charge citizens for services not used by them while following the government's directions.

PT Usha
  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking directions to telecom firms and internet service providers (ISPs) not to charge offices, shops or business establishments which were "compulsorily closed" due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The petition, by a lawyer, was filed through advocate Amit Sahni who said it was likely to be heard on Friday.

Petitioner S K Sharma has contended that "shops/ offices/business houses/factories and almost all commercial establishments remained closed in order to abide by the dictate of the government to maintain social distancing during the period of lockdown".

He has further contended that telephone operators and ISPs ought not to charge citizens for services not used by them while following the government's directions.

The petition has said that in the event such charges are levied, then the payments made be transferred to the relief fund set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight coronavirus pandemic.

