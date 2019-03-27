LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights, Cash-starved Air India Tells Its Pilots

According to a senior airline official, the pilots have been found to be ordering special meals for themselves such as burgers and soups, which ultimately increase the airline's food expenses

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights, Cash-starved Air India Tells Its Pilots
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Air India has instructed its pilots to not order special meals for themselves during the flights as they are required to adhere to a "meal schedule laid down by the company", according to an internal communication of the national carrier.

"It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that flight crew are ordering special meal/s which are against the said rules," Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, said in an e-mail to pilots on Wednesday. "The only crew, who for medical reasons, may order for special meals viz. food recommended by the doctor," he added.

According to a senior airline official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the pilots have been found to be ordering special meals for themselves such as burgers and soups, which ultimately increase the airline's food expenses and disturbs the food management.

"Crew should adhere to the meal schedules laid down by the company and should not authorise meal uplift on their own," Singh wrote in his e-mail. "In light of the above, all cockpit crew are instructed not to order special meals RPT not to order special meals as and when operating a flight/SOD (Staff on Duty) movement," he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,132.88 -100.53 ( -0.26%)

NIFTY 50

11,445.05 -38.20 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 268.45 5.81
Reliance 1,349.25 -1.32
SBI 308.80 1.75
IndusInd Bank 1,804.25 5.23
HDFC Bank 2,299.45 -0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
United Brewerie 1,355.50 0.56
Yes Bank 267.95 5.62
Reliance 1,350.10 -1.25
SBI 308.05 1.57
Jet Airways 277.15 2.27
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 268.45 5.81
IndusInd Bank 1,804.25 5.23
Indiabulls Hsg 750.40 2.84
JSW Steel 287.50 2.19
SBI 308.80 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 267.95 5.62
IndusInd Bank 1,805.85 5.27
SBI 308.05 1.57
Bajaj Auto 2,986.15 1.18
Vedanta 175.55 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 269.20 -2.83
NTPC 137.00 -2.70
Eicher Motors 20,974.15 -1.91
Tata Motors 169.85 -1.88
Bharti Airtel 322.50 -1.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 136.95 -2.25
Tata Motors 169.90 -1.85
Bharti Airtel 323.30 -1.49
Power Grid Corp 200.00 -1.36
HDFC 1,920.45 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram