Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights, Cash-starved Air India Tells Its Pilots
According to a senior airline official, the pilots have been found to be ordering special meals for themselves such as burgers and soups, which ultimately increase the airline's food expenses
Representative image.
New Delhi: Air India has instructed its pilots to not order special meals for themselves during the flights as they are required to adhere to a "meal schedule laid down by the company", according to an internal communication of the national carrier.
"It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that flight crew are ordering special meal/s which are against the said rules," Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, said in an e-mail to pilots on Wednesday. "The only crew, who for medical reasons, may order for special meals viz. food recommended by the doctor," he added.
According to a senior airline official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the pilots have been found to be ordering special meals for themselves such as burgers and soups, which ultimately increase the airline's food expenses and disturbs the food management.
"Crew should adhere to the meal schedules laid down by the company and should not authorise meal uplift on their own," Singh wrote in his e-mail. "In light of the above, all cockpit crew are instructed not to order special meals RPT not to order special meals as and when operating a flight/SOD (Staff on Duty) movement," he added.
