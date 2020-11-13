DoorDash Makes U.S. IPO Filing Public, To List On NYSE

DoorDash Inc, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp , on Friday made public its regulatory filing for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange, teeing the company up to float its shares before the end of the year.

DoorDash’s filing kicks off a frenetic period for U.S. capital markets, with several high-profile names including home rental giant Airbnb, e-commerce firm Wish and PayPal co-founder Max Levchin’s lending startup Affirm lined up for stock market debuts in December.

DoorDash filed for an IPO of $100 million, although that is a placeholder amount and is expected to change.

