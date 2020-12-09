News18 Logo

DoorDash Set To Blow Past IPO Price In Blockbuster Debut
1-MIN READ

DoorDash Set To Blow Past IPO Price In Blockbuster Debut

Shares of DoorDash Inc were set for a blockbuster debut on Wednesday after the food delivery startup raised $3.37 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020.

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the company’s shares were indicated to open between $195 and $200, significantly above its upwardly revised initial public offering price of $102 apiece.

If gains hold, DoorDash’s market capitalization would be around $63.5 billion at the top end of the indicated range.

The indicated jump mirrors that of Warren Buffett-backed Snowflake Inc, whose shares more than doubled in their New York Stock Exchange debut in September.

The listing gains bode well for home rental startup Airbnb Inc, which is scheduled to make a highly-anticipated market debut on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


