Dow, S&P 500 Edge to Records After Momentous US-China Trade Deal Signed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to finish at 29,030.22, and the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent to 3,289.30.

AFP

Updated:January 16, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
Dow, S&P 500 Edge to Records After Momentous US-China Trade Deal Signed
A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrials Average after the close on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 15, 2020 (Reuters)

New York: The Dow and S&P 500 edged to records Wednesday following a volatile session after the US and China signed a long-awaited trade agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to finish at 29,030.22, and the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent to 3,289.30.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1 per cent to end at 9.258.70. Analysts said the choppy trading session reflects worries about lofty US stock valuations following the market's surge since October.

