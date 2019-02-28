LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Downward Revision of Current Fiscal Growth Does not Indicate Economic Slowdown, Says Economic Affairs Secy

The Central Statistics Office (CSO), which releases the national account data, had last month revised its forecast for GDP growth for 2017-18 to 7.2 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.7 per cent.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Downward Revision of Current Fiscal Growth Does not Indicate Economic Slowdown, Says Economic Affairs Secy
(Representational Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The downward revision of GDP growth in the current fiscal to 7 per cent does not indicate slowing down of economy as it is calculated on the basis of higher growth projections by the CSO for the previous fiscal, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said Thursday.

"GDP estimates for 2018-19 released today needs to be viewed in correct perspective. Downward revision to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent in 1st Adv Est is against revision of GDP of 2017-18 from 6.7 per cent to 7.2 per cent. Average GDP of two years taken together is 7.1 per cent as against earlier estimate of 6.95 per cent," he tweeted.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO), which releases the national account data, had last month revised its forecast for GDP growth for 2017-18 to 7.2 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.7 per cent. It also revised the actual growth rate in 2016-17 to 8.2 per cent from the 7.1 per cent estimated earlier.

"GDP growth at 7 per cent does not indicate slowing down when compared to 7.2 per cent of 1st Adv Est. This is on top of revised growth of 7.2 per cent of 2017-18 as against growth of 6.7 per cent per earlier estimate," Garg said.

The 2018-19 GDP growth of 7 per cent is the lowest in 5 years. In 2013-14 the growth was 6.4 pr cent, in 2014-15 it was 7.4 per cent, 8.2 per cent in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

Garg said absolute estimates of GDP for 2018-19 is higher in second Advance Estimates, which was released today, than first Advance Estimates (which was released in January).

"Nominal GDP at Rs 190.54 trillion is higher than (Rs) 188.41 lakh crore. Likewise, GDP at constant prices at (Rs) 141.00 trillion is higher than of (Rs) 139. 51 trillion of first Advance Estimates," Garg said.

He further said sectoral GVA (Gross Value Added) growth for 2018-19 continues to be very strong in manufacturing (8.1 per cent), electricity, gas etc (8 per cent) and construction (8.9 per cent).

"Performance of these sectors is also quite strong in Q3 as well, with construction actually rising by 9.6 per cent. Agriculture and mining slowed," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,867.44 -37.99 ( -0.11%)

NIFTY 50

10,792.50 -14.15 ( -0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 709.55 -1.20
TCS 1,983.45 -3.63
Reliance 1,231.05 0.62
Larsen 1,292.95 0.64
ITC 276.05 0.35
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
OCL 1,154.05 -4.71
Yes Bank 231.20 1.36
TCS 1,984.25 -3.38
Reliance 1,231.55 0.74
ICICI Bank 348.80 0.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 228.30 3.09
Vedanta 169.40 2.88
IOC 144.60 2.63
BPCL 337.55 2.07
GAIL 342.00 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 148.80 4.17
Coal India 228.35 3.16
Vedanta 169.40 2.88
NTPC 141.55 1.80
Yes Bank 231.20 1.36
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,983.45 -3.63
Eicher Motors 19,869.10 -2.64
Maruti Suzuki 6,829.70 -1.99
Hero Motocorp 2,628.10 -1.88
UltraTechCement 3,826.50 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,984.25 -3.38
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.25 -1.77
Hero Motocorp 2,634.95 -1.49
M&M 646.55 -1.42
Axis Bank 709.35 -1.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram