Downward Revision of Current Fiscal Growth Does not Indicate Economic Slowdown, Says Economic Affairs Secy
The Central Statistics Office (CSO), which releases the national account data, had last month revised its forecast for GDP growth for 2017-18 to 7.2 per cent from the earlier estimate of 6.7 per cent.
(Representational Photo)
New Delhi: The downward revision of GDP growth in the current fiscal to 7 per cent does not indicate slowing down of economy as it is calculated on the basis of higher growth projections by the CSO for the previous fiscal, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said Thursday.
"GDP estimates for 2018-19 released today needs to be viewed in correct perspective. Downward revision to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent in 1st Adv Est is against revision of GDP of 2017-18 from 6.7 per cent to 7.2 per cent. Average GDP of two years taken together is 7.1 per cent as against earlier estimate of 6.95 per cent," he tweeted.
