DPIIT Holds Meeting with Amazon, Flipkart Following Complaint by Traders' Body
Confederation of All India Traders has alleged that e-commerce companies are following unethical business model and are infringing foreign direct investment norms.
Image for Representation
New Delhi: Senior officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday held meeting with representatives of e-commerce firms Amazon and Flipkart following a complaint by traders' body CAIT.
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal has alleged that e-commerce companies are following unethical business model and are infringing foreign direct investment norms.
They have also alleged that e-commerce companies are involved in predatory pricing, deep discounting, loss funding and exclusivity of various products which is not allowed under the FDI policy.
The meeting was chaired by an additional secretary-level officer of the department.
Commenting on the meeting, Amazon spokesperson said, "We had open and transparent discussion with DPIIT officials. We thank the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the opportunity and we are always available for further engagement as needed."
In a statement issued on Wednesday, CAIT has stated that realising the impact and importance of the issue raised by it, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has directed DPIIT Secretary Guru Mohpatra to call both Amazon and Flipkart to clarify the points.
"Instead of playing in a business-like manner as obligatory on them as per fundamentals of marketplace model, online retailers are by-passing all such fundamentals and taking advantage of systematic loopholes," it has said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,362.75
|2.87
|Bharti Airtel
|377.25
|4.97
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.50
|-6.12
|Indiabulls Hsg
|195.35
|-18.54
|SBI
|254.15
|-2.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|195.00
|-18.85
|Reliance
|1,362.40
|2.76
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.95
|-6.15
|Bharti Airtel
|377.40
|5.05
|Yes Bank
|40.95
|-5.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|377.25
|4.97
|Grasim
|696.60
|3.91
|Reliance
|1,362.75
|2.87
|HCL Tech
|1,063.50
|1.18
|HUL
|1,968.75
|1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|377.40
|5.05
|Reliance
|1,362.40
|2.76
|HCL Tech
|1,063.65
|1.21
|HUL
|1,967.50
|1.03
|Sun Pharma
|386.95
|0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.50
|-6.12
|Yes Bank
|40.95
|-5.32
|GAIL
|127.35
|-3.60
|Tata Motors
|116.80
|-3.39
|Vedanta
|141.15
|-3.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.95
|-6.15
|Yes Bank
|40.95
|-5.21
|Tata Motors
|116.90
|-3.27
|Vedanta
|141.35
|-3.02
|ICICI Bank
|423.70
|-2.95
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh: Rohit Shetty Shares Pic of His Cop Universe
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus