Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

DPIIT Holds Meeting with Amazon, Flipkart Following Complaint by Traders' Body

Confederation of All India Traders has alleged that e-commerce companies are following unethical business model and are infringing foreign direct investment norms.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DPIIT Holds Meeting with Amazon, Flipkart Following Complaint by Traders' Body
Image for Representation

New Delhi: Senior officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday held meeting with representatives of e-commerce firms Amazon and Flipkart following a complaint by traders' body CAIT.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal has alleged that e-commerce companies are following unethical business model and are infringing foreign direct investment norms.

They have also alleged that e-commerce companies are involved in predatory pricing, deep discounting, loss funding and exclusivity of various products which is not allowed under the FDI policy.

The meeting was chaired by an additional secretary-level officer of the department.

Commenting on the meeting, Amazon spokesperson said, "We had open and transparent discussion with DPIIT officials. We thank the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the opportunity and we are always available for further engagement as needed."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CAIT has stated that realising the impact and importance of the issue raised by it, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has directed DPIIT Secretary Guru Mohpatra to call both Amazon and Flipkart to clarify the points.

"Instead of playing in a business-like manner as obligatory on them as per fundamentals of marketplace model, online retailers are by-passing all such fundamentals and taking advantage of systematic loopholes," it has said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,234.55 -78.75 ( -0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Indiabulls Hsg 195.35 -18.54
SBI 254.15 -2.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 195.00 -18.85
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
Grasim 696.60 3.91
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.18
HUL 1,968.75 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
HCL Tech 1,063.65 1.21
HUL 1,967.50 1.03
Sun Pharma 386.95 0.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.32
GAIL 127.35 -3.60
Tata Motors 116.80 -3.39
Vedanta 141.15 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
Tata Motors 116.90 -3.27
Vedanta 141.35 -3.02
ICICI Bank 423.70 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram