Dr Reddy Share Price Live: Ahead of Union Budget 2019, Dr Reddy Opens at 2,610
Union Budget 2019: Dr Reddy’s shares have jumped over 15% in the last one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
File image of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd logo. Image: Twitter
With the Union Budget set to be announced shortly, Share price of Dr Reddy laboratories increased by 0.39% to open at 2,610. The price rose by 10.20 share points.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 5 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,965.20 on 2 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 2017.20 on 20 July 2018.
Follow all latest updates from Union Budget 2019 here.
Dr Reddy’s shares have jumped over 15% in the last one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoter holding in the company stood at 26.77%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 45.46% and 13.66%, respectively.
The pharmaceutical company in May announced that it plans to spend up to $300 million on research and development (R&D) during the current financial year.
Dr Reddy’s President, CFO and global head (HR) Saumen Chakraborty said that the company has spent $226 million on R&D during the last fiscal year as against $264 million in FY18. Dr Reddy's Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|Larsen
|1,570.05
|-0.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,501.85
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|307.65
|0.47
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.15
|1.59
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.73
|Indiamart Inter
|1,332.00
|2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|267.80
|1.79
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|JSW Steel
|277.75
|0.98
|Bharti Airtel
|365.90
|0.87
|HUL
|1,808.00
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|366.00
|0.94
|HUL
|1,807.00
|0.83
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,507.15
|0.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,502.40
|0.58
|HDFC
|2,294.00
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|NTPC
|139.55
|-2.72
|BPCL
|370.70
|-2.45
|IOC
|152.90
|-2.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|ONGC
|167.10
|0.54
|NTPC
|139.65
|-2.58
|Vedanta
|167.60
|-2.05
|Coal India
|248.05
|-1.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Budget 2019: Expectations and Recommendations of Indian Automobile Industry
- Security of Indian Govt Sites Improved in Narendra Modi’s Tenure: Avalance CEO
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
- PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need to Know About Weapon Grips
- Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Underwater Maternity Photoshoot
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s