BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dr Reddy's Lab Not Producing Antiviral Drug Remdesivir Amid Coronavirus, Says MD

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Earlier in a government briefing, Indian Council of Medical Research said that there have been early reports of Covid-19 patients showing improvements after Remdesivir was given during treatment.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory is not producing any generic copy of the antiviral drug Remdesivir as it is a patented drug, Managing Director G V Prasad told CNBC TV18.

He also said the company was not in the process of conversation with Remdesivir maker Gilead Sciences on the issue.

Prasad said that Dr Reddy’s is producing the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine for the United States and that their facilities US were fully operational.

“We have not commenced manufacturing of hydroxychloroquine in India but we are producing it in the US. There is some shortage of raw materials for making HCQ but there is no scarcity of the drug in India,” Prasad told CNBC TV18.

“Manufacturing of HCQ shouldn’t be a problem as many Indian companies are making the required APIs. All our manufacturing sites in India are now operational at steady utilisation levels," Prasad added.

GV Prasad said that Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had not begun any specific work on a remedy for the novel coronavirus disease.

The antiviral drug Remdesivir was developed by US Biotech company Gilead Sciences, was used on Ebola patients in limited trials in Africa.

Earlier in a government briefing, Indian Council of Medical Research said that there have been early reports of Covid-19 patients showing improvements after Remdesivir was given during treatment.

Patients did not require ventilator support after Remdesivir treatment, during the trials, ICMR scientists had said. However, ICMR is awaiting developments of the World Health Organisation’s Solidarity Trial.

Remdesivir was previously tested in animal studies for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Both infectious diseases were caused by coronaviruses.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,422,380

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,071,710

    +62,966

  • Cured/Discharged

    512,252

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,078

    +6,365
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres