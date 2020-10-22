Dr Reddy’s Shuts Plants Due to Data Breach Days after Receiving Nod for Russian Vaccine Trial: Report

Pharma giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has closed all its major plants across the world after a data breach, ET Now reported on Thursday. After the news broke out, the share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories plunged. The stock was trading 2.94 percent lower at Rs 4,898.45 on the BSE, at 10: 30 am.

The firm's plants in India, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States were hit by the data breach which took place between 4.00-5.00 pm (US time), the report said. However, the firm's spokesperson declined to comment on the issue. “We have no comments to offer at this time,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNBC-TV18.

This comes days after Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India.

The city-based drugmaker had said in a press release that this will be a multi-center and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study. Earlier in September 2020, Dr. Reddy's and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy's upon regulatory approval in India.

