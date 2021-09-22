'Dream Come True': Freshworks Raises $1.03 Bn in US IPO, Valuation Jumps to $10.13 Bn

Business software firm Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham on Wednesday said ist listing on the US NASDAQ stock exchange is a is a dream come true from a humble beginnings in Trichy to the iconic bell ringing at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

In a tweet congratulating his employees and partners Mathrubootham said, “Today is a dream come true for me - from humble beginnings in #Trichy to ringing the bell at @Nasdaq for the FreshWorks IPO. Thank you to our employees, customers, partners, and investors for believing in this dream.

Today is a dream come true for me - from humble beginnings in #Trichy to ringing the bell at @Nasdaq for the FreshWorks IPO. Thank you to our employees, customers, partners, and investors for believing in this dream. #Freshworks #IPO #NASDAQ pic.twitter.com/fXz73YxXXR— Girish Mathrubootham (@mrgirish) September 22, 2021

Business software firm Freshworks said it had priced its US initial public offering well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com rival at $10.13 billion as hybrid work fuels demand for its products.

Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the company backed by Accel and Sequoia Capital said on Tuesday. It had earlier expected to raise $969 million at the top end of its increased price range of $32 to $34 per share.

San Mateo, California-based Freshworks joins a number of big names from the enterprise software business that have taken advantage of red-hot U.S. capital markets over the past 18 months.

Most software IPOs during that period have been well-received by investors who see room for growth in the sector even after the pandemic, as the adoption of hybrid work models by companies across the world drive up demand for enterprise software products.

Founded in Chennai, India, in 2010, Freshworks helps businesses with customer management, offering products including a messaging platform, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support and call-center solutions that promise shorter wait times.

Freshworks shares are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the symbol “FRSH".

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(With Reuters inputs)

