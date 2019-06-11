English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Driven by Gains in IT Stocks Amid Positive Global Cues, Sensex Jumps 100 Points
Top Sensex gainers in early session on Tuesday include IndusInd Bank, HCL tech, ONGC, Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys, rising up to 2 per cent.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a positive note Tuesday driven by gains in IT stocks amid positive global cues.
After jumping over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 63.84 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 39,848.36 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 10.65 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 11,933.35.
In the previous session on Monday, the BSE gauge settled 168.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 39,784.52. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 11,922.70.
Top Sensex gainers in early session Tuesday include IndusInd Bank, HCL tech, ONGC, Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys, rising up to 2 per cent. While, Sun Pharma, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank fell up to 2.50 per cent.
Domestic indices extended gains as investors sentiment remained positive amid easing concerns over a global trade war after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, traders said.
Bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions. Strengthening rupee and foreign fund inflow too kept the positive momentum in the market going, traders added.
The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 69.49 against the US dollar. In Monday's session, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 216.20 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 170.62 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.32 per cent higher at 62.49 per barrel.
After jumping over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 63.84 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 39,848.36 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 10.65 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 11,933.35.
In the previous session on Monday, the BSE gauge settled 168.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 39,784.52. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 11,922.70.
Top Sensex gainers in early session Tuesday include IndusInd Bank, HCL tech, ONGC, Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys, rising up to 2 per cent. While, Sun Pharma, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank fell up to 2.50 per cent.
Domestic indices extended gains as investors sentiment remained positive amid easing concerns over a global trade war after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, traders said.
Bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions. Strengthening rupee and foreign fund inflow too kept the positive momentum in the market going, traders added.
The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 69.49 against the US dollar. In Monday's session, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 216.20 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 170.62 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.32 per cent higher at 62.49 per barrel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|701.55
|-4.34
|Yes Bank
|138.05
|1.58
|IndusInd Bank
|1,579.90
|1.82
|TCS
|2,244.00
|0.56
|Reliance
|1,328.35
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,446.00
|0.14
|Indiabulls Hsg
|702.25
|-4.20
|Dewan Housing
|87.40
|-2.35
|Yes Bank
|138.10
|1.62
|IEX
|150.65
|1.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,579.90
|1.82
|ONGC
|164.65
|-1.70
|HCL Tech
|1,109.00
|1.63
|Tata Motors
|168.80
|1.56
|Vedanta
|165.80
|0.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|166.85
|1.27
|IndusInd Bank
|1,578.85
|1.84
|Tata Motors
|169.00
|1.72
|Yes Bank
|138.10
|1.62
|Vedanta
|168.30
|1.72
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|701.55
|-4.34
|Sun Pharma
|389.95
|-3.01
|GAIL
|303.40
|-1.25
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,608.80
|-0.78
|Bharti Airtel
|360.95
|-0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|389.75
|-3.01
|M&M
|642.50
|-0.72
|NTPC
|134.10
|-0.63
|Bharti Airtel
|360.50
|-0.54
|Asian Paints
|1,417.90
|-0.29
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh Deserved a Better Send Off: Rohit Sharma
- Here's Why Chris Evans' Captain America Did not Die in Avengers Endgame
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Rakes in Rs 150.10 Crore
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results