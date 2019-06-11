Take the pledge to vote

Driven by Gains in IT Stocks Amid Positive Global Cues, Sensex Jumps 100 Points

Top Sensex gainers in early session on Tuesday include IndusInd Bank, HCL tech, ONGC, Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys, rising up to 2 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Driven by Gains in IT Stocks Amid Positive Global Cues, Sensex Jumps 100 Points
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a positive note Tuesday driven by gains in IT stocks amid positive global cues.

After jumping over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 63.84 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 39,848.36 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 10.65 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 11,933.35.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE gauge settled 168.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 39,784.52. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 11,922.70.

Top Sensex gainers in early session Tuesday include IndusInd Bank, HCL tech, ONGC, Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys, rising up to 2 per cent. While, Sun Pharma, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank fell up to 2.50 per cent.

Domestic indices extended gains as investors sentiment remained positive amid easing concerns over a global trade war after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, traders said.

Bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions. Strengthening rupee and foreign fund inflow too kept the positive momentum in the market going, traders added.

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 69.49 against the US dollar. In Monday's session, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 216.20 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 170.62 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.32 per cent higher at 62.49 per barrel.
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,888.19 +103.67 ( +0.26%)

NIFTY 50

11,945.75 +23.05 ( +0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 701.55 -4.34
Yes Bank 138.05 1.58
IndusInd Bank 1,579.90 1.82
TCS 2,244.00 0.56
Reliance 1,328.35 0.70
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,446.00 0.14
Indiabulls Hsg 702.25 -4.20
Dewan Housing 87.40 -2.35
Yes Bank 138.10 1.62
IEX 150.65 1.41
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,579.90 1.82
ONGC 164.65 -1.70
HCL Tech 1,109.00 1.63
Tata Motors 168.80 1.56
Vedanta 165.80 0.36
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 166.85 1.27
IndusInd Bank 1,578.85 1.84
Tata Motors 169.00 1.72
Yes Bank 138.10 1.62
Vedanta 168.30 1.72
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 701.55 -4.34
Sun Pharma 389.95 -3.01
GAIL 303.40 -1.25
Dr Reddys Labs 2,608.80 -0.78
Bharti Airtel 360.95 -0.69
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 389.75 -3.01
M&M 642.50 -0.72
NTPC 134.10 -0.63
Bharti Airtel 360.50 -0.54
Asian Paints 1,417.90 -0.29
