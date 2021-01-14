Drop in Gold Prices, Gains in Silver on Makar Sankranti; Check Rates in Your City

Gold prices have dropped today after increasing on Wednesday. Witha decline of Rs 12 in the price of one gram of 22-carat gold, its rate is now fixed at Rs 4,846.According to the prices collected from jewellers by Good Returns, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold after a decrease of Rs 120 is 48,460. On the other hand, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,460 for 10 grams of gold after a drop of Rs 120 in the rate.

In Delhi, the price of gold remains unchanged today. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,350 in the city, whereas the same quantity of the higher quality gold costs Rs 52,750.

Following the national trend, prices of gold in Chennai have also dropped. The rate of 22-carat gold is lesser in Chennai as compared to other major cities. With a decrease of Rs 180,10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for 46,620.If you want to purchase 24-carat gold in Chennai today, the price has dropped by Rs 150and it is available for Rs 50,900 for ten grams.

The price of gold in Kolkata has increased more after yesterday, however, today the increase in the price is not significant. The price of 10 grams 22-carat gold in the city is Rs 48,990 after an increase of Rs 10 today, while 24-carat gold is available for Rs 51,690.

In the international market, the performance of gold has improved in the last 30 days by USD 12.90, which means an increase of 0.71 percent. However, today, the price for one ounce of gold has decreased by USD 4.80 and stands at USD 1,839.80.

The rate of silver has also increased consecutively for the second day. Ten grams of the metalcan be bought for Rs 663 today after an increase of Rs 5 per 10 grams. One kilogram of silver can be purchased at Rs 66,300 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, however in Chennai, it costs Rs 70,300.