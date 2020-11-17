Drop in Gold Prices, Slight Increase in Silver; Check Rates in Tier-I Cities

Gold prices dipped by Rs 210 for both 24-carat and 24-carat gold on Tuesday.

Price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,750 and that of the same quantity of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,750, according to Good Returns who source them from reputed jewellers of the country.

In Delhi, the price of gold has dropped by Rs 10 for both the qualities of the precious yellow metal. The price of 22-carat gold per 10 grams is the same as the national trend — Rs 49,750. However, you will be spending Rs 54,270 for purchasing 10 grams of 24-carat gold on November 17 in Delhi.

The price of gold has increased in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. This increase comes after the recent rise in gold prices in Chennai on November 13. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price has increased by Rs 370 and now stands at Rs 48,210. On the other hand, there is an increase of Rs 540 in the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold and it now stands at Rs 52,590 in Chennai.

There is an increase of merely Rs 10 in the price of 10 grams of gold in West Bengal’s Kolkata. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 49,080 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is Rs 54,420 for the same quantity.

There is an increase of USD 1.50 in the gold spot price in the international market. One ounce of it can be purchased at USD 1,890.10. Over the past 30 days, the change in the performance of gold is -0.52 percent which means there is a decrease of USD 9.90.

There is little change in the price of silver in India. The price for 10 grams of silver has increased by Rs 0.10 and now stands at Rs 636.10. If you would like to buy silver today in Mumbai, Delhi or Kolkata, you will be spending Rs 63,610 for one kilogram of the metal.

However, if you purchase it in Chennai, the price stands at Rs 68,400 for buying one kilogram of silver.