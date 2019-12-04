Drugs Regulation Body Asks All States to Halt Online Medicine Sales
The government is yet to finalise regulations for online drug sales, or e-pharmacies, but the growth of several online sellers such as Medlife, Netmeds, Temasek-backed PharmEasy and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg has threatened traditional drug-store businesses.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
New Delhi/Mumbai: India's drugs regulator has asked all states to enforce a court directive prohibiting online medicine sales, a senior government official said on Wednesday, raising industry concerns it could disrupt some online businesses.
The government is yet to finalise regulations for online drug sales, or e-pharmacies, but the growth of several online sellers such as Medlife, Netmeds, Temasek-backed PharmEasy and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg has threatened traditional drug-store businesses.
The Delhi High Court in December last year said the government must ensure online sales are prohibited for the time being, as it heard a petition from a doctor who alleged unregulated online sales could lead to abuse of medicines.
K Bangarurajan, a senior official at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), said the federal agency had asked states earlier this year to comply with the court's order, and a reminder had now been issued to all authorities.
"State drug controllers are the regulating authority, they have to implement this ... and if anyone is dealing (in online sales) they need to take action," Bangarurajan told Reuters.
The CDSCO's directive was sent on Nov. 28 to all states, according to a copy seen by Reuters. It was not immediately clear what subsequent action states would take.
Sreenidhi Srinivasan, a senior associate at law firm Ikigai Law, said the Delhi court order had raised concerns in the industry and any bans by state drug controllers could hurt online sellers.
Trader groups have protested for years against e-pharmacies, saying they challenge their businesses and could allow medicines to be abused by being sold without proper verification. They also allege e-pharmacies make it easier to use one prescription to buy medicines multiple times.
Steep online discounts have also hit offline businesses, which according to industry estimates recorded $18.4 billion in retail sales in 2018-19. Sales growth has averaged only 8.2% a year since 2015-2016, when sales grew by 12.3%.
"Online retailers have been offering discounts more than our margins," said Yash Aggarwal, legal head of South Chemists and Distributors Association in New Delhi.
Some are not worried, however. Pradeep Dadha, CEO and founder of online e-pharmacy Netmeds, said his firm was complying with all Indian laws and regulations and business was continuing as usual.
"All our partner pharmacies also have the required licences," Dadha said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|63.00
|5.88
|ICICI Bank
|529.25
|3.91
|Reliance
|1,552.70
|-1.66
|Larsen
|1,285.10
|-2.14
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|63.05
|5.97
|Coal India
|202.70
|-1.41
|CSB Bank
|300.10
|53.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|288.25
|-0.93
|Reliance
|1,552.55
|-1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.08
|Yes Bank
|63.00
|5.88
|ICICI Bank
|529.25
|3.91
|Vedanta
|144.20
|3.22
|Hindalco
|201.10
|2.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.11
|Yes Bank
|63.05
|5.97
|TML-D
|70.15
|5.09
|ICICI Bank
|529.35
|4.00
|Vedanta
|144.10
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,285.10
|-2.14
|Reliance
|1,552.70
|-1.66
|Coal India
|202.75
|-1.39
|IOC
|126.85
|-1.28
|Asian Paints
|1,720.30
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,285.20
|-2.16
|Reliance
|1,552.55
|-1.67
|Asian Paints
|1,720.60
|-0.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,075.55
|-0.93
|Bajaj Auto
|3,243.00
|-0.56
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster Reminds Fan of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns
- Jofra Archer Had 'Predicted' Joe Denly's 'Drop of the Century' Against New Zealand in 2014
- Avengers Endgame, The Irishman Lock Horns in Best VFX Category for Oscars
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or