1-min read

Due Date of Filing Income Tax Return for Kerala Extended to September 15: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier extended the 'Due Date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31 to August 31, this year for salaried employees.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2018, 9:16 PM IST
Due Date of Filing Income Tax Return for Kerala Extended to September 15: CBDT
Representative image.
New Delhi: The due date for filing income tax return for assessees in Kerala has been extended by 15 days to September 15 following devastating floods which have affected life in the state, the CBDT said .

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier extended the 'Due Date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31 to August 31, this year for salaried employees.

"In view of the disruption caused due to severe floods in Kerala, the CBDT hereby further extends the 'Due Date' for furnishing Income Tax Returns from August 31, 2018 to September 15, 2018 for all Income Tax assessees in the State of Kerala, who were liable to file their Income Tax Returns by August 31, 2018," the CBDT said.

The heavy rains and subsequent floods has lead to destruction of life and property in the state.

Earlier, basic customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) was exempted for the goods imported or supplied for flood relief operations in Kerala.

Loading...