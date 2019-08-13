Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

E-commerce Giant Amazon in Advanced Talks to Buy 8-10% Stake in Future Retail

The discussions between the two players have been going on for a few months. However, the talks seemed to have been halted after the Indian government tightened FDI rules for e-commerce marketplaces earlier this year.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
E-commerce Giant Amazon in Advanced Talks to Buy 8-10% Stake in Future Retail
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: American e-commerce giant Amazon is in advanced stage of discussions with Future Retail Ltd for picking up 8-10 per cent stake in the Indian retail chain, according to sources.

The deal with the Kishore Biyani-led company is expected to close in the next few weeks, sources close to the development said.

When contacted, Amazon India said the company doesn't comment on speculation, while Future Retail declined to comment.

The deal, if it goes through, will help Amazon further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market where it already operates an online marketplace.

The discussions between the two players have been going on for a few months. However, the talks seemed to have been halted after the Indian government tightened FDI rules for e-commerce marketplaces earlier this year.

The new regulations bar online marketplaces with foreign investments from selling products of the companies in which they hold stakes, and ban exclusive marketing arrangements.

Also, the inventory of a vendor will be seen as controlled by the marketplace if over 25 per cent of the vendor's purchases are from the marketplace entity, including the latter's wholesale unit.

The discussions restarted some weeks ago and the final contours are now being drawn, another source said.

Amazon already has stake in Shoppers Stop and More. Future Retail would be Amazon's third investment in the Indian brick-and-mortar retail ecosystem.

In 2017, retail major Shoppers Stop had announced raising Rs 179.26 crore from Amazon.com Investment Holdings LLC through an issue of equity shares, which translated to just over 5 per cent shareholding for the American company.

In September last year, Amazon said it has co-invested in Witzig Advisory Services, the entity which had acquired Aditya Birla Retail's 'More' chain of stores in India.

A deal with Future Retail will also help Amazon compete more aggressively against Walmart-backed Flipkart as well as Mukesh Ambani's proposed e-commerce venture.

For Future Retail, the transaction could prove beneficial as it will give the brick-and-mortar chain access to funds as well as expertise for strengthening its own online presence.

As of June 2019, the promoter and promoter group held 47.02 per cent share in Future Retail, which operates hypermarket and supermarket under brands which include Big Bazaar, Easyday, Foodhall, HyperCity, FBB, Heritage fresh, ezone and WH Smith.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,958.16 -623.75 ( -1.66%)

NIFTY 50

10,925.85 -183.80 ( -1.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,274.75 9.69
Indiabulls Hsg 573.10 13.43
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.41
HDFC Bank 2,220.35 -2.70
ICICI Bank 410.25 -2.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,275.00 9.72
Indiabulls Hsg 573.65 13.47
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.35
HDFC 2,099.85 -5.07
HDFC Bank 2,220.20 -2.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 573.10 13.43
Reliance 1,274.75 9.69
Sun Pharma 439.25 4.09
GAIL 126.00 1.74
Hindalco 176.25 0.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,275.00 9.72
Sun Pharma 437.55 3.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.41
M&M 512.40 -6.08
Bajaj Finance 3,221.85 -5.79
UPL 503.10 -5.69
Bajaj Finserv 7,190.00 -4.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.35
M&M 512.30 -6.11
Bajaj Finance 3,222.40 -5.72
Bharti Airtel 351.65 -5.28
HDFC 2,099.85 -5.07
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram