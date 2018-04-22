English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
E-commerce Think Tank to Hold First Meet on April 24
There are several issues which the sector is grappling with and that includes who owns the business-to-consumer e-commerce space and involvement of multiple agencies like departments of IT, telecom, industrial policy, revenue and the RBI.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The think tank set up by the government to deliberate on issues related to e-commerce sector and cross-border digital trade will hold its first meeting here on April 24.
Issues that would be taken up at the meeting include cross-border data flow, non-discriminatory treatment of digital products, data localisation, protection and disclosure of source code, desirability of permanent moratorium on payment of customs duty on electronically transmitted goods, and online consumer protection, said a source -- who did not wish to be named.
Other matters that could be discussed include online data protection, facilitating cross-border e-commerce, and promoting paperless trading. The think tank is led by commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu and comprised officials from ministries of finance, home affairs, corporate affairs, and electronics and information technology.
Representatives from industry chambers including CII, exporters body FIEO, MSME, telecom companies, IT and e-commerce firms including Bharti Enterprises, Reliance Jio, TCS, Wipro, Ola and Makemytrip would take part in the meeting. The setting up of about 70-member body assumes significance as cross-border digital trade is growing at a faster pace and developed countries want an agreement on e-commerce trade under the aegis of the World Trade Organisation.
India wants resolution of important pending issues first such as finding a permanent solution for food security purposes before negotiating new matters like e-commerce trade in the WTO. Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia had in March made a case for framing a national e-commerce policy and a related consolidated legal framework to address the challenges of the sector.
There are several issues which the sector is grappling with and that includes who owns the business-to-consumer e-commerce space and involvement of multiple agencies like departments of IT, telecom, industrial policy, revenue and the RBI.
Also Watch
Issues that would be taken up at the meeting include cross-border data flow, non-discriminatory treatment of digital products, data localisation, protection and disclosure of source code, desirability of permanent moratorium on payment of customs duty on electronically transmitted goods, and online consumer protection, said a source -- who did not wish to be named.
Other matters that could be discussed include online data protection, facilitating cross-border e-commerce, and promoting paperless trading. The think tank is led by commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu and comprised officials from ministries of finance, home affairs, corporate affairs, and electronics and information technology.
Representatives from industry chambers including CII, exporters body FIEO, MSME, telecom companies, IT and e-commerce firms including Bharti Enterprises, Reliance Jio, TCS, Wipro, Ola and Makemytrip would take part in the meeting. The setting up of about 70-member body assumes significance as cross-border digital trade is growing at a faster pace and developed countries want an agreement on e-commerce trade under the aegis of the World Trade Organisation.
India wants resolution of important pending issues first such as finding a permanent solution for food security purposes before negotiating new matters like e-commerce trade in the WTO. Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia had in March made a case for framing a national e-commerce policy and a related consolidated legal framework to address the challenges of the sector.
There are several issues which the sector is grappling with and that includes who owns the business-to-consumer e-commerce space and involvement of multiple agencies like departments of IT, telecom, industrial policy, revenue and the RBI.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,402.45
|+211.30
|+6.62
|Infosys
|1,178.45
|+45.60
|+4.03
|Mindtree
|979.85
|+82.25
|+9.16
|Yes Bank
|308.55
|-9.95
|-3.12
|Hindalco
|262.10
|-2.65
|-1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,406.40
|+215.75
|+6.76
|HDFC
|1,831.65
|-32.80
|-1.76
|Infosys
|1,178.25
|+45.55
|+4.02
|Alkem Lab
|1,776.00
|-23.70
|-1.32
|Force Motors
|3,139.35
|+223.80
|+7.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,402.45
|+211.30
|+6.62
|Tech Mahindra
|700.50
|+35.30
|+5.31
|HCL Tech
|1,062.35
|+43.80
|+4.30
|Infosys
|1,178.45
|+45.60
|+4.03
|Coal India
|292.05
|+8.85
|+3.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,406.40
|+215.75
|+6.76
|Infosys
|1,178.25
|+45.55
|+4.02
|Coal India
|292.05
|+9.20
|+3.25
|Wipro
|298.35
|+6.75
|+2.31
|Bharti Airtel
|400.75
|+5.80
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|308.55
|-9.95
|-3.12
|ICICI Bank
|282.15
|-7.45
|-2.57
|Tata Steel
|606.20
|-15.75
|-2.53
|SBI
|241.20
|-4.95
|-2.01
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,286.35
|-98.85
|-1.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|308.45
|-9.55
|-3.00
|ICICI Bank
|281.95
|-7.20
|-2.49
|Tata Steel
|606.35
|-14.20
|-2.29
|SBI
|241.40
|-4.85
|-1.97
|NTPC
|174.25
|-3.20
|-1.80
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Storms Past Kei Nishikori to Seal 11th Monte Carlo Crown
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- The Trio of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia Looks Glamorous In This Photo
- 2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI, Golf GTI & Up GTI Driven: What's So Special about These Performance Cars?
- Photos From Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's Mehendi Ceremony Will Make You Want To Attend One