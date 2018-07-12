e-Filing Your ITR FY 2017-18? Here's How to e-Verify Your Return in 5 Ways

With just 3 weeks remaining for closure of ITR filing window for FY2017-18, taxpayers are quickly compiling their investments, expenses and filing returns. However, once you file a return it is important to e-verify your online Income Tax Return, without which, the ITR filing process is incomplete. Not too far ago, taxpayers would need to send their ITR manually to the CPC Centre, Bengaluru within 120 days of filing the same. However, with technical advancement, you can e-verify your ITR within 5 minutes in 5 different ways by generating an EVC (Electronic Verification Code) instead of generating an ITR-V form to physically mail it. Let’s delve:You can e-verify your ITR FY2017-18 by logging into your Net Banking account. Click on ‘e-Filing’ url and you’ll be redirected to the government’s e-filing portal - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Submit your Return online or do it offline via XML Java utility. Upon filing your return it is automatically e-verified too. However, in order to use this verification mode, your PAN card must be validated via KYC (Know Your Customer) of your bank.You can e-Verify your ITR by pre-validating your Bank Account on the e-filing portal. However, this facility is not available for all banks. Visit the official website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/, and select ‘Profile Setting’ to pre-validate your Bank Account. Choose verification code as ‘EVC using pre-validated bank account’ and then start filing your return. Once submitted, an EVC code will be sent to the registered mobile number connected with your pre-validated Bank Account. Enter EVC code on e-filing portal to verify your ITR.The process of e-verifying your ITR with DEMAT Account is same as with Bank Account. You just need to enter your DEMAT Account Number and follow rest of the steps as mentioned above in point# 2.You need to visit your Bank’s ATM facility. Click on ‘PIN for e-filing’ to receive EVC on your registered mobile number. Visit the e-filing portal and login. Before submitting the ITR, choose ‘Already Generated EVC through Bank ATM’ as the verification mode. Submit your ITR, enter EVC received earlier and your ITR e-filing process is complete. This facility too is available for selected banks only.Lastly, utilize your Aadhaar Unique ID to e-verify your ITR by visiting the e-filing portal and submitting your ITR by selecting the verification mode as ‘Aadhaar OTP’. You’ll receive the EVC on your registered mobile phone. Enter EVC and you are done with e-Verification.