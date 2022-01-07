E-Shram Card: Key Features, Benefits, Who can Register and How to Register?

E-Shram Card: In a major development, the ministry of labour under the government of India has said that as many as 20 crore registrations have been done on its E-Shram portal so far. The E-Shram portal was launched by the government of India to form a database of workers in unorganised sectors. According to the Union ministry of labour and employment data, 37,23,639 people registered on the portal across the country in the last 24 hours. Of this, 52.83 per cent were women, while around 47.17 per cent of the registrations were from male workers. The ministry of labour and employment updated this data on Friday.

Since it’s launch, the E-Shram portal has seen most registrations from Uttar Pradesh at 7,27,71,500, followed by West Bengal at 2,39,05,965 registrations so far. As many as 1,90,74,046 workers from Bihar, 1,28,53,007 workers from Odisha and 70,96,842 workers from Jharkhand have seen registration on the portal, following cue of the first two states. These workers will be given an E-Shram card to avail benefits.

Workers across segments can register themselves on the new portal with the help of their Aadhar number, bank account details etc. Meanwhile, registration on the e Shram portal has begun and the Labour Ministry also launched a national toll-free number “14434", which will help address all queries of the workers regarding the registration process.

Here’s how to register on E-Shram portal:

Step 1: Type the official web address of E-Shram portal page - https://www.eshram.gov.in/ in the search bar of any internet browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Register on e-SHRAM” link/section.

Step 3: Once you click on it, the user will be redirected to a new page https://register.eshram.gov.in/#/user/self

Step 4: On the Self Registration, the user has to enter their Aadhaar linked mobile number. (It is a preferred option).

Step 5: Enter the captcha and select if they are member of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) or the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) option and click on send OTP.

Step 6: The user will then have to follow the subsequent process by entering bank account details etc. to complete the registration process.

What is the aim of the E-Shram Portal?

The ministry of labour and employment launched the E-Shram portal (www.eshram.gov.in) for creating a national database of unorganized workers (UWs) including construction workers, migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, etc on August 26 last year.

In a press release earlier, the government had said, “eSHRAM portal seeded with Aadhar will be used to deliver all the social security benefits of the Central and State Governments for the unorganized workers. All eligible registered workers on eSHRAM portal gets an Accidental Insurance cover of 2 Lacs under PMSBY from the date of issue of policy."

“Under e-shram portal, the occupation of the worker is being captured to provide identity to the workers with their occupations. It will facilitate Governments to devise social security welfare schemes to the all the segments of the unorganised workers. There are 30 broad sector categories activities and 190 broad families of occupations and around 400 occupations," it had added.

In this regard, it must be said that any worker who is a home based-worker, self-employed worker or a wage worker in the unorganised sector including a worker in the organised sector who is not a member of ESIC or EPFO or not a government employee is called an Unorganised Worker. Any unorganised worker between the ages 16 to 59 can register on the E-Shram portal and have their E-Shram card.

