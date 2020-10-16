Earnings Calendar For The Week Of 10/19/2020

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

FRIDAY

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

