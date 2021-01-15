News18 Logo

Earnings Scheduled For The Week Of 1/18/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

