Easy Steps to Update Your Name in Aadhaar and PAN Cards

The Aadhaar card is the short-form for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued by the government of India. It is a 12-digit identity number which has become increasingly essential for everyday tasks, especially online.

The PAN card is another necessary document that helps that the Income Tax department keep track of an individual’s financial transactions. This document helps in the assessment of an individual or companies tax liability, to help keep a check on tax evasion.

These days Aadhaar is a must for everything from opening a bank account to filing I-T returns. It has become critical to keep the Aadhaar card data updated as it is the most essential as well as trusted identity and address proof document. But due to certain circumstances, there might be some discrepancy in spelling in one’s Aadhaar and PAN card. There may also be a spelling mistake in either of the documents which makes it harder for an individual to use them simultaneously.

How to correct your name on the Aadhaar card

-- One can visit the Aadhaar Enrollment center and fill in a modification form there. Just fill the correct information on the form, attach the documents with correct name and spelling with this form. An amount of Rs 25 to 30 needs to be paid for updating this information, the payment for which varies according to the location of the centre.

-- Once this process is completed, the name will be updated.

Here is how to correct your name in the PAN card

-- First head to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website and then click on 'Correction in Existing PAN' option.

-- Choose category type and then attach the documents with correct name and right spelling, like one does to update the Aadhaar.

-- Press the Submit option once the documents are attached. A nominal fee is then charged for updating the details of your PAN card.

-- Finally, the PAN card with the updated/correction information is sent to the registered address in 45 days from the day of completing the application.