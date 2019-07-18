Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ebix Inc Buys Yatra for Rs 2,324 crore: Key Takeaways

US-based Ebix Inc has acquired Gurugram-based online travel portal Yatra Online Inc.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ebix Inc Buys Yatra for Rs 2,324 crore: Key Takeaways
Representative image
Loading...

US-based Ebix Inc. said on Wednesday, i.e. 17 July, that it has acquired Gurugram-based online travel portal Yatra Online Inc. for an enterprise value of $337.8 million (around Rs 2,324 crore), in an all-stock transaction. The enterprise value takes into account a company’s debt, working capital and cash on the books. Here are a few important takeaways from the US-based Ebix-Yatra $337.8 million deal:

1. The transaction will create India’s largest and most profitable travel services company. However, Yatra will continue to be independently run and will retain its brand and status in India.

2. Following the completion of the deal, Yatra will become a part of Ebix’s EbixCash travel portfolio alongside Via and Mercury Travels.

3. In their filings with Nasdaq stock exchange, both companies said they have entered into a definitive agreement to structure the deal as a ‘merger’.

4. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of calendar year 2019.

5. Ebix has offered to pay $4.90 per share of Yatra, a premium of 26% over Yatra’s Tuesday closing price, and 32% over its closing price on 8 March, when Ebix had made its first offer to buy the Indian company.

6. Each ordinary share of Yatra will be entitled to receive 0.005 share of a new class of preferred stock of Ebix. And each of this Ebix convertible preferred stock will, in turn, be convertible into 20 shares of common stock of Ebix.

7. The combined Yatra-Ebix entity will leverage Yatra’s large and loyal existing customer base, comprehensive service offering and multi-channel platform to take advantage of the dynamic and growing multibillion-dollar opportunity in India, the companies said in a joint statement.

8. Ebix also said it is targeting an EbixCash IPO in the second quarter of next year. “The synergies and the cross-selling opportunities can create tremendous economic value for the shareholders, once the IPO is done,” the companies said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,083.36 -132.28 ( -0.34%)

NIFTY 50

11,645.35 -42.15 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.35
Mindtree 691.00 -7.95
HDFC 2,349.95 2.77
Axis Bank 743.05 -1.27
SBI 366.30 -1.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.39
HDFC Bank 2,421.55 0.99
SpiceJet 143.95 1.41
Mindtree 692.00 -7.97
Torrent Pharma 1,545.10 -2.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 273.50 5.35
HDFC 2,350.00 2.77
Britannia 2,834.00 1.29
HDFC Bank 2,421.00 0.98
Zee Entertain 360.35 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,349.05 2.74
Bajaj Finance 3,498.30 1.06
HDFC Bank 2,421.55 0.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,538.30 0.35
Infosys 796.85 0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.35
Tata Motors 161.95 -3.54
M&M 597.60 -3.29
ONGC 144.00 -3.94
Coal India 222.35 -3.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.25 -12.39
ONGC 144.40 -3.64
Tata Motors 162.00 -3.49
M&M 597.55 -3.29
Coal India 223.05 -3.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram