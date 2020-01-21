Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Economic Slowdown to Hit Insurance Premium Collections, Says Ratings Agency Moody's

The report comes at a time when India's GDP growth is estimated to have slowed down to a decadal low of 5 per cent in 2019-20 as per official estimates.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Economic Slowdown to Hit Insurance Premium Collections, Says Ratings Agency Moody's
Representative image. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Despite low penetration, the ongoing economic slowdown will impact insurance premium collections over the next two to three years, global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The total insurance premium collected slowed down marginally for the year-ended March 2019, while the dip in growth was much sharper for general insurance, it said in a report.

The report comes at a time when India's GDP growth is estimated to have slowed down to a decadal low of 5 per cent in 2019-20 as per official estimates.

The International Monetary Fund has pegged the number at 4.8 per cent and expects it to pull down global growth as well.

"We expect India's more moderate economic expansion to result in slower (re)insurance premium growth over the next 2-3 years," the rating agency said in its report.

Total insurance premium grew 11.3 per cent in 2018-19 as against 11.5 per cent in the year-ago period due to a slowdown in economic growth, while the same for general insurance, which amounts for a fourth of the overall industry, was sharper at 12.5 per cent from 17.6 per cent a year before, it said.

The agency, however, said that low penetration points to further growth penetration in the Indian market from a long term perspective.

As the middle class expands, there will be a greater scope for insurance companies, it said, pointing out that the penetration stood at 3.7 per cent in 2018, which is low as compared to developed markets such as UK at 10.6 per cent and the US at 7.1 per cent.

Health premiums in particular are likely to continue to increase as a result of the launch of Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Mission in September 2018, which aims to give a cover of Rs 5 lakh for 100 million families, it said.

Moody's, however, said that the approach adopted by a majority 23 states is "less favourable" to insurers than the alternative insurance model, where government funds are paid to insurers in the form of premiums.

Insurers may nonetheless be involved in trust funds as India's states have the option of a hybrid model in which insurance protection is purchased for claims in excess of given limits, it added.

The agency also noted that the changes in foreign ownership caps are credit positive for the sector and added that new reinsurance regulations will benefit non-life insurers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.65 -0.10
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HUL 2,056.95 -0.28
Vodafone Idea 5.92 21.81
Reliance 1,533.95 0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,625.50 0.46
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HDFC 2,464.50 0.37
IndusInd Bank 1,336.80 0.36
ONGC 122.75 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 475.90 -3.01
M&M 553.35 -2.42
Power Grid Corp 200.80 -1.95
Asian Paints 1,810.25 -2.07
Maruti Suzuki 7,290.05 -2.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram