News18 » Business
1-min read

Economic Survey 2020: When and Where to Watch

The Survey outlines details of the Indian economy and provides a detailed summary on the state of the economy for the last financial year.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
Economic Survey 2020: When and Where to Watch
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Budget 2020 | The Narendra Modi government 2.0 will be presenting its second full-fledged budget on February 1, 2020. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A day before the Budget 2020, an annual economic survey is presented in the Parliament.

The Economic Survey will be released on January 31. It consists of two volumes and a statistical appendix. The document is prepared by a panel led by the Chief Economic Advisor.

The Survey outlines details of the Indian economy and provides an authoritative, detailed and official annual summary on the state of the economy for the last financial year.

It also analyses the agricultural sector and a plethora of economic factors, which have a bearing on the Budget. Apart from it, Economic Survey also states the coming course of action. It talks about macro view, fiscal developments, prices, inflation, monetary management, among other key things.

When will the Economic Survey be presented?

The Budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 31, with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey on Friday, January 31 in both the Houses of Parliament.

Where to watch Economic Survey Live updates?

On January 31, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey in the Parliament. For online updates, readers can follow News18.com’s live blogs, which will give you minute-by-minute updates with live inputs from a vast network of reporters.

