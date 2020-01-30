Economic Survey 2020: When and Where to Watch
The Survey outlines details of the Indian economy and provides a detailed summary on the state of the economy for the last financial year.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
Budget 2020 | The Narendra Modi government 2.0 will be presenting its second full-fledged budget on February 1, 2020. The Union Budget 2020 will be tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A day before the Budget 2020, an annual economic survey is presented in the Parliament.
The Economic Survey will be released on January 31. It consists of two volumes and a statistical appendix. The document is prepared by a panel led by the Chief Economic Advisor.
The Survey outlines details of the Indian economy and provides an authoritative, detailed and official annual summary on the state of the economy for the last financial year.
It also analyses the agricultural sector and a plethora of economic factors, which have a bearing on the Budget. Apart from it, Economic Survey also states the coming course of action. It talks about macro view, fiscal developments, prices, inflation, monetary management, among other key things.
When will the Economic Survey be presented?
The Budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 31, with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey on Friday, January 31 in both the Houses of Parliament.
Where to watch Economic Survey Live updates?
On January 31, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey in the Parliament. For online updates, readers can follow News18.com’s live blogs, which will give you minute-by-minute updates with live inputs from a vast network of reporters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|607.00
|-0.34
|Tata Motors
|186.20
|-0.98
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,632.85
|-2.72
|Escorts
|818.25
|9.36
|Reliance
|1,442.50
|-2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,137.25
|1.48
|ICICI Bank
|531.25
|0.91
|Power Grid Corp
|194.10
|0.91
|Asian Paints
|1,805.40
|0.50
|Larsen
|1,371.25
|0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,442.50
|-2.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,231.40
|-2.13
|UltraTechCement
|4,483.00
|-1.86
|M&M
|566.80
|-1.84
|SBI
|310.70
|-1.80
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLR Launches New 2020 Range Rover Evoque in India at Rs 54.94 Lakh
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Confides in Asim Riaz, Says Her Ex Boyfriend Didn't Come to See Her
- Learned a Lot by Observing Janhvi, Sara and Ananya's Work, Says Alaya F
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Adds UPI Payments For iPhone, But You Must Use The App For India
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See