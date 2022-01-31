Economic Survey 2022 LIVE Updates Budget: FM to Present Eco Survey Today, Eyes on GDP Outlook

Live now
The Economic Survey will be presented at the Parliament on Monday, January 31, by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a prequel to the Union Budget 2022. The Economic Survey 2022 will give a report on how the economy of India has progressed over the last year.
One of the most anticipated aspects of the Economic Survey is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India for the next fiscal. This time, the GDP is likely to Read More
The economic survey will give detailed figures on all sectors – agricultural, industrial, manufacturing, employment, infrastructure, foreign exchange, exports and imports among others – and will highlight policy initiatives and projects undertaken by the government in power.
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy was comparatively less during the current financial year as the lockdowns were local in nature and did not cause large-scale disruption in economic activity.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday met to discuss the preparations of the Budget session which is supposed to kick off from Monday.
The World Bank, in a recent report, said India’s economy is projected to grow at a rate of 8.7 per cent. The Indian economy contracted by 7.3 per cent during 2020-21 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown. Read the full story here.
The Economic Survey is expected to lay focus on the divestment target of the government, which has not been met yet as per the finance minister’s presentation in the last Union Budget.
The economy, as per the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), is expected to record a growth of 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal, which is a tad lower than 9.5 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank. The Economic Survey is likely to project the GDP growth at 9 per cent.
According to reports, the finance ministry is expected to come out with a single volume Economic Survey for 2021-22 in absence of a CEA, who was only appointed days ago. Read more here.
One of the most anticipated aspects of the Economic Survey is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of India for the next fiscal. This time, the GDP is likely to be projected at 9 per cent for the next financial year.
The Economic Survey is the official report card of the country’s economy and is tabled in Parliament by the Union finance minister a day before the presentation of the Union Budget. Read more about the Economic Survey here.
The Chief Economic Advisor is one of the integral parts of the Economic Survey. This year, all eyes will be on Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, who has been appointed as the new CEA of India just days back.
The Economic Survey is traditionally authored by the Chief Economic Adviser. But this year, the document is being prepared by Principal Economic Advisor and the other senior officials.
President Ram Nath Kovind will address both the Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament on Monday to kick off the Budget session, following which the finance minister will present the Economic Survey 2021-22.
The most-anticipated Union Budget session 2022 will commence from Monday, January 31. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a yearly report card of Indian economy — the Economic Survey on Monday.
The Members of the Parliament as well as the government will get only 79.5 hours to discuss their legislative agenda at the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session, which commences on Monday. This is around 60 per cent of the total sitting hours.
Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey 2022 the Lok Sabha on Monday soon after the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament. This will come a day before she presents the Union Budget 2022.
Just days before the presentation of the Economic Survey, the government appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.
The Economic Survey this year, like usual, is expected to be in line with the Budget which is likely to focus on the healthcare sector amid the pandemic.
The Economic Survey was first presented in 1950-51, and until 1964, was tabled in the Lok Sabha along with the Union Budget. Since 1964, the Economic Survey has been released every year on the eve of Budget presentation. The only aberration was 2021 when the Survey was presented two days before the Union Budget.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.